Cupshe Unveils their For the Plot Party Collection in Collaboration with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Stars Jennifer Affleck, Demi Engemann, and Layla Taylor

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion brand Cupshe unveils its newest collaboration, For the Plot Party Collection, in partnership with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer Affleck , Demi Engemann , and Layla Taylor . This capsule features three distinct edits that seamlessly blend each woman's signature style into a cohesive wardrobe. This marks Cupshe's first reality TV co-edit, with the trio personally selecting and styling each piece.

For the Plot Party Collection

"I love the elegance and elevation of it all, while some pieces can even turn into daily wears in my closet!" shares Affleck. "Cupshe was so welcoming and we had so much fun on set. My daughter even got to come and watch, and that was so special for her to see me work."

"Each piece feels celebratory yet versatile, making it easy to shine all season long!" says Engemann. "Working with Cupshe was a joy—their team embraced collaboration, valued creativity, and made the process of curating a holiday collection so much fun!"

The Cupshe For the Plot Party Collection features 44 women's pieces spanning dresses, outerwear, skirts, and tops in rich fall and winter tones of cream, red, brown, silver, and earthy neutrals.

"I love that this collection makes me feel effortlessly chic—beautifully curated pieces that make me feel confident and elevated," adds Taylor. "Working with Cupshe was a dream, and designing a collection I'm proud of was such a pinch-me moment."

"We are so grateful to work with such a fun group of girls. Their show is the moment right now, and this collection carries that same energy," says Haley Barcus, Influencer Marketing Director at Cupshe. "'For the Plot' is made for holiday parties, late nights, and everything in between."

The Cupshe For the Plot Party Collection is now available on Cupshe.com with prices ranging from $29 - $119 and sizes from XS to XL. Campaign assets are available here .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women globally. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hilary Duff, Ariana Madix, and more.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Cupshe