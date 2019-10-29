Cupsy Gifts Sanity Back

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spilled drinks and lost remotes can drive you crazy. Fortunately for couches, carpets and relationships everywhere Cupsy Me LLC (www.cupsyme.com) developed Cupsy, the world's most versatile and useful drink organizer.

Cupsy cup holder is perfect for the couch, car, bed or beach. The removable Cupsy legs can be used everywhere you want to go

Until the Cupsy there has been nothing sturdy and innovative enough to stop the spill insanity. Cupsy is the perfect sanity restoration gift. But it doesn't only stop spills! The middle console conveniently holds the remote and other personal items (phone, wallet, keys, etc.) so you don't have to waste time, or your relationship, looking for them.

But wait! In a Zen like state of calm, the Cupsy gets even better - The Cupsy legs also detach and reposition to be used in multiple ways: Grandma uses the Cupsy to hold coffee in bed, Dad drinks a beverage while watching the big game on the couch, Mom reads with tea on the couch and a votive candle, the kids play video games with a secure place to keep their milk glasses, and baby's sippy cup and snacks are kept from spilling, while the family uses the Cupsy in the car or RV for the much needed additional drink holder space. Cupsy is not landlocked either - jump into the pool/lake/ocean with your drink floating nearby, or go to the beach and keep the sunscreen and water bottles out of the sand.

Everyday use of the Cupsy to prevent even more spills and lost cellphone mayhem from happening around you, creates a truly sane lifestyle. "Now I see, Cupsy me!", says Mark Lueker, Head Beverage Wrangler at Cupsyme LLC.

About Cupsy Me LLC

Cupsy Me LLC (www.cupsyme.com), designs, develops and distributes innovative lifestyle products from their home base in Ft. Collins CO. Their product lineup includes a series of small beverage organizers and related supporting products. Cupsy Me is forward focused on establishing a legacy of innovation and leadership in developing advanced, innovative and useful lifestyle products that satisfy the needs of families everywhere. This focus is complemented by an emphasis upon technical excellence, quality products, and uncompromised integrity. Channel distribution includes Amazon, Tractor Supply, Overstock, Wayfair and Houzz.

For additional information or to schedule an interview, please contact Mr. Mark Lueker, Head Beverage Wrangler at 970-219-7078 or email mark@cupsyme.com.

Contact:

Mark Lueker

Cupsy Me LLC

www.cupsyme.com

227727@email4pr.com

970-219-7078

SOURCE Cupsy Me LLC