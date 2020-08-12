Cupuacu Butter Market to Reach Valuation of ~USD 62 million by 2030: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From about USD 34 million in the year 2020, global cupuacu butter market valuation would grow to approximately USD 62 million by 2030. And, it is pertinent to note here that the market would grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.3% from 2020 to 2030.

As per Transparency Market Research, "A host of trends and drivers are impacting growth in the global cupuacu butter market in a positive way. One of the notable factors of growth is varied application of the butter in cosmetics and personal care products. Additionally, it is also significantly used in food processing industry."

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Cupuacu Butter Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of Global Cupuacu Butter Market Study:

High demand from cosmetic and personal care industry will be noted in the global cupuacu butter market

Veganism would be a notable trend, driving the demand for the butter forward over the forecast period

Increase in demand for bioactive ingredients will fuel growth in the market

North America is set to dominate the regional charts of global cupuacu butter market

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Cupuacu Butter Market:

A number of trends and drivers are keeping the global cupuacu butter market on an upward growth trajectory over the forecast period. Transparency Market Research has enumerated these growth factors in its market report. A glimpse into the same is provided below:

Herbal cosmetics are witnessing increase in demand owing to perceived health and wellness benefits

The growing trend of veganism is catching up across the world and this is paving way for growth in demand in the market

Portfolio diversification is being noted in the market and that diversification is set to drive demand

Growing awareness regarding health benefits of cupuacu is driving the market on an upward growth trajectory

Increasing focus on appearance is leading to higher demand for personal and cosmetics products, leading to increase in demand for safe and effective herbal ingredients

It is used in production of a range of sweet products (vegan) such as puddings, mousses, juices, candies, and ice creams

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/77084

Regional Analysis of Global Cupuacu Butter Market:

North America will hold a massive share of the global cupuacu butter market over the forecast period in terms of value

will hold a massive share of the global cupuacu butter market over the forecast period in terms of value Europe will maintain second largest share in the market over the period

will maintain second largest share in the market over the period Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) will follow Europe in terms of market share

Purchase Premium Research Report on Cupuacu Butter Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Competitive Landscape of Global Cupuacu Butter Market:

Key global cupuacu butter market players are Beraca Ingredientes Naturais SA., Hallstar, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Jarchem Industries Inc., Butters.Si, BIOBRAZIL BOTANICALS, Shieling Laboratories, Leith Sourcing, LLC, and Amanaci Ingredients UG & Co. KG, among others.

New business-to-business websites and discount offerings are being introduced into the market by players eyeing higher market revenue. Other measures that top players are deploying include keen focus on innovation in product development. Details into these strategies and profiles of these players are presented in the market report prepared by Transparency Market Research.

Browse More Press Releases: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/press-releases.htm

Cupuaçu Butter Market Segmentation

Cupuaçu Butter Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Cupuaçu Butter Market by Grade

Refined

Unrefined

Highly Refined

Cupuaçu Butter Market by End Use

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Lotions & Creams



Lip Balm & Lipsticks



Sun Care Products



Soap & Toiletries



Cleansers



Shampoo & Conditioners



Others

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Retail/Household

Cupuaçu Butter Market by Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Store-based Retailing



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets





Convenience Stores





Specialty Stores





Wholesalers





Independent Small Groceries





Others

Online Retailing

Cupuaçu Butter Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Peru



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-4



U.K.



BENLUX



Nordic



Poland



Russia



Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Turkey



Iran



Israel



Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan

India



China



ASEAN



South Korea



Rest of APEJ

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Japan

Browse Latest Reports by TMR: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.htm

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

Murumuru Butter Market - A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the murumuru butter market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global murumuru butter market is valued at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of ~7.9%, to reach US$ 3 Bn by 2030.

Textured Butter Market - The latest market report published by Transparency Market Research on the global textured butter market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. Revenue generated from the global textured butter market is estimated to reach ~ US$ 1 Bn in 2019, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~ 4%, to reach US$ 1.5 Bn in 2029.

Shea Butter Market - The food industry is another key end user of shea butter. Shea butter finds use in bakery products wherein it is mainly used as a substitute of vegetable oils for chocolates and confectioneries. Besides this, shea butter is increasingly finding use as a substitute of cocoa. Such expanding use of shea butter is translating into growth for shea butter market.

Cosmetic Shea Butter Market - In a recent study on market dynamics of cosmetic shea butter, Transparency Market Research (TMR), notes notable growth between 2018 and 2026. Partly, the credit for the projected growth is owed to efforts directed towards the end by International Cocoa Organization and Global Shea Alliance. It has also contributed positively to better collaboration between various stakeholders such has manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and suppliers. And, it comes as no surprise that this comes forth as a stronger supply chain, contributing to growth in global cosmetic shea butter market, which is set to chart a steady CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5%.

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/cupuacu-butter-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research