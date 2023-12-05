Curacao and St Maarten Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Curacao and St Maarten Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Curacao and St Maarten.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

The CBCS regulates and supervises the Curacao and St Maarten insurance industry.

and insurance industry. 100% FDI is permitted in the Curacao and St Maarten insurance industry.

and insurance industry. Motor third-party liability insurance and professional liability insurance for insurance broker are the classes of compulsory insurance in Curacao and St Maarten .

and . Composite insurance is not permitted in Curacao and St Maarten insurance industry.

and insurance industry. Non-admitted insurance is not permitted in Curacao and St Maarten . However, non-admitted reinsurers are permitted on a cross-border basis only.

Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Curacao and St Maarten .

and . The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Reasons to Buy

Provides FAQ-style analytical insights comprising 129 knowledge elements on insurance compliance applicable to the country.

Gain insights into the insurance regulatory framework in Curacao and St Maarten .

and . Track the latest regulatory changes, and expected changes impacting the Curacao and St Maarten insurance industry.

and insurance industry. Gain detailed information about the key regulations governing the establishment and operation of insurance entities in the country.

Understand key regulations and market practices pertaining to various types of insurance product.

Key Topics Covered:

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

