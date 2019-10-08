Curacao Stores Announces Latinos United 2.0 Concert, Headlined by Alejandra Guzman, in Honor of Hispanic Heritage and Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, deemed Hispanic Heritage and Breast Cancer Awareness month, Curacao, a top U.S. 50 retailer, will be holding its second annual Latinos United Concert. The private event, headlined by Alejandra Guzman, the celebrated Latina rock star and a breast cancer survivor herself, will be held on Wednesday, October 30 at The Mayan in Los Angeles. A percentage of all retail sales driven by the concert promotion will be donated by Curacao, to the Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County, one of the largest and most recognized nonprofit organizations in the country, combating breast cancer through research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives.

According to the American Cancer Society's 2018-2020 outlook report, there is a 1 in 10 chance of this demographic to develop breast cancer at any age. In an effort to support the eradication of this statistic, a percentage of every purchase made during the month of October in-store or online at icuracao.com will be donated to Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County and will automatically enter customers to win a pair of tickets. Select LG and Samsung products offer customers instant ticket delivery.

"We've been looking forward to this event all year," says Ariela Nerubay, chief marketing officer of Curacao. "The main goal of our Hispanic Heritage concert series is to support a social cause that directly impacts the Latino communities we serve. Given that breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for Latinas in the United States, we decided to partner with a notable Latina breast cancer survivor during this symbolic month to lead the conversation with great impact."

Curacao constantly looks for ways to create stronger and more unified communities for each person it serves. In 2019 alone, the Curacao Foundation has helped build up its communities through weekly furniture donations to needy local families via our Direct Community Assistance program, a donation of 10,000 trees to California forests in support of the reforestation efforts from the recent fires, and support for local schools with new computers and classroom equipment during the back-to-school season. A percentage of every purchase made at Curacao all year long backs the foundation and contributes to the on-going support of local communities – collectively raising over $2 million to date.

"I am proud to be invited and to headline this event hosted by Curacao Foundation. As a Latina woman and a cancer survivor myself, joining forces with Curacao to help the Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County's continued fight against this disease is not only an honor but also my personal responsibility. We need to keep creating awareness," says performer Alejandra Guzman.

"We want to keep the Latinos United tradition going and every year's show is even bigger and better than the last – Alejandra Guzman's presence is our exhibit A," says Sophia Cortez, the company's director of marketing and operations and head of the Curacao Foundation. "She's the perfect role model for breaking boundaries and making the most out of anything that life throws at you, a value rooted at Curacao and many of its customer's core. The response we've received from the event so far, and really all our foundation efforts, is astounding. Our customers' enthusiasm and involvement motivates us endlessly to work for the progress and empowerment of the Latino community."

For ticket information or to make a donation to Susan G. Komen Los Angeles County please visit: https://icuracao.com/luc.

About Curacao:

Curacao is an Omni channel retailer and lender dedicated to extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate income individuals in need of quality home and tech products, travel, export and money transfer services at low monthly payments. With Curacao's Price and Interest Beat Guarantees, customers' purchases are price protected for up to 15 days after purchase and interest rates guaranteed at the lowest qualifying rate*. A percentage of every purchase made at Curacao supports the advancement of local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao serves customers online, over the phone, and in-person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California and Nevada. For more information, visit https://icuracao.com.

The Curacao Foundation was established in 2002. It is a private foundation dedicated to building a future in which communities are financially strong, socially empowered, respected and included. The Curacao Foundation supports a broad range of community partner organizations through general operation and program grants. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions within a 10-mile radius surrounding each Curacao retail location and in organizations focusing on health/well-being, education and immigration. For more information: https://icuracao.com/foundation

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

About Susan G. Komen® Los Angeles County

Komen Los Angeles County is helping fuel research, advocate for patients and support people facing breast cancer locally through a variety of direct patient-centered services and by collaborating with area providers to remove barriers and connect people to needed care across Los Angeles County. For more information, call 310-575-3011 or visit Komenlacounty.org.

