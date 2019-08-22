Curaçao Welcomes New Direct Flight from Newark

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao will welcome a weekly United Airlines flight out of Newark, New Jersey beginning on Saturday, December 7. This new flight marks the return of United's service to the island after almost a decade, a move to accommodate increasing US demand and allow more North American visitors better access to the sought-after destination.

The new, non-stop flight will depart every Saturday from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) at 8:33 a.m. and arrive at Hato International Airport (CUR) at 2:30 p.m. The return flight will depart CUR at 3:30 p.m., landing at EWR at 7:35 p.m. United Airlines officials announced that starting today travelers can book their ticket to Curaçao by visiting www.united.com. Rates start at $317 round-trip.

"The Northeast has always been a strong market for Curaçao, and while we've enjoyed non-stop airlift out of JFK for a few years now, this new flight provides a second Saturday option and also an additional connection for travelers routing through Newark on their way to and from Curaçao," said Paul Pennicook, CEO of the Curaçao Tourist Board. "Curaçao has experienced double-digit growth for several consecutive months now, and with the onset of two large-scale hotel projects with strong US appeal, demand from the northeast continues to grow."

The new United Airlines flight rounds out Curaçao's North American airlift available this winter on American Airlines, JetBlue, Air Canada and WestJet. American Airlines will fly non-stop from Miami to Curaçao twice per day and weekly out of Charlotte on Saturdays, while JetBlue will fly non-stop from New York's John F. Kennedy on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Air Canada will operate four times per week from Toronto and two times per week from Montreal. Additionally, WestJet will continue to operate once per week from Toronto.

