Curacity Announces Dwell Partnership

Curacity, a data analytics company serving the hotel industry, announced its partnership with Dwell, a publisher reaching architects, designers and enthusiasts. Dwell will be expanding its already robust content offerings to write about well-designed hotels thanks to this partnership with Curacity, whose end-to-end content measurement and monetization platform unlocks previously unattainable revenue to publishers.

Dwell will write about the hotels their editorial team wishes to write about. With its proprietary data technology, Curacity identifies consumers that book a hotel up to twelve months after engaging with Dwell hotel editorial content, and converts that into commissions for Dwell. Unlike outdated last-click methodologies, affiliate programs, and cookie-tracking, Curacity technology will enable Dwell to measure the full financial impact of their content in a way that drives incremental, scalable revenue. On average, publishers who have been working with Curacity for one year have tripled their hotel editorial coverage.

"Curacity is excited to partner with Dwell, as they are a leader in discovering and writing about outstanding design," said Nick Slavin, President and Co-founder of Curacity. "Our product suite creates a first-of-its-kind financial feedback loop for publishers and hotels. We are thrilled that Dwell is investing more heavily in hotel content because we can measure, monetize, and drive hotel commissions to the source, like Dwell, that built the demand for the hotel booking. Simultaneously, this turns Dwell's hotel content into a distribution channel for the hotels being featured."

"Dwell is a long established home design magazine that successfully moved into the digital age, and our partnership with Curacity continues our brand's innovation," said CFO of Dwell, Nicole Wolfgram. "Being able to seamlessly measure how our editorial coverage converts to commerce is a game changer for any publisher or editor."

Dwell is in excellent company, joining the prestigious group of other Curacity publishing partners that include Conde Nast Traveler, AFAR, Inside Hook, Fathom and more.

About Curacity

Curacity is a data analytics company focused on the travel sector. The company's first product to-market is Omni-channel Revenue Attribution ("ORA"), a data measurement tool that serves hotels. ORA helps hotels drive, measure and analyze how digital publishing content converts to direct bookings, while also allowing publishers to measure the connection of every booking that results from their content within a window of up to 12 months. Mike Keriakos, Co-Founder and CEO, is a digital marketing veteran who formerly co-founded Everyday Health. Nick Slavin, Co-Founder and President, has a background in real estate and hospitality private equity. Curacity is headquartered in New York City and Stamford, CT.

