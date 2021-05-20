CURAD® Partners with Mike Reilly, the Official "Voice of IRONMAN"

NORTHFIELD, Ill., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURAD® and ActivICE®, two Medline brands and leading providers of world-class consumer medical products, are excited to announce today that they are teaming up with Mike Reilly, the legendary official "Voice of IRONMAN." Mike will help communicate the leading-edge training and recovery benefits of CURAD Performance Series and ActivICE to the extended, worldwide endurance sports community.

Mike recently launched his new podcast, Find Your Finish Line with Mike Reilly, sponsored by CURAD. On the show, he uses his unique interview skills to draw from guests their extraordinary stories of struggle and achievement in sports and life. Scheduled guests include Taren "Triathlon Taren" Gesell, Derek Fitzgerald, Kris Gethin, Sika Henry and Mirinda Carfrae. Listeners can find show details and schedules at www.mikereilly.net/podcast and listen via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast or Stitcher.

Mike will be announcing his 31st IRONMAN World Championships in Kona, Hawaii in October, this time in partnership with Medline. Mike will also call in finishers at the IRONMAN Wisconsin race in September, in addition to other events and appearances throughout the year.

His best-selling book, MIKE REILLY: Finding My Voice, will be part of the "Random Acts of Recovery" gifts distributed by CURAD and ActivICE via social media and at events, aligning the two brands on their shared ideology that the athlete's journey is as important as the destination.

"I'm genuinely thrilled to partner with CURAD and ActivICE, products I use and love," said Reilly. "This relationship will allow me to share my passion for endurance sports and inspiring stories while educating the IRONMAN and wider sports community on advanced concepts in training and recovery."

Tambra Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Medline added, "Given Mike's iconic stature in the IRONMAN world, we are excited to give the 'Voice of IRONMAN' the opportunity to support triathletes not just at the finish line, but throughout their entire training journeys."

CURAD and ActivICE are registered trademarks of Medline, the nation's largest family-owned, privately held manufacturer and distributor of world-class medical products and proven clinical solutions for home, hospital, and long-term care.

About CURAD

Since being acquired by Medline in 2007, the CURAD brand has been re-energized – introducing many innovative solutions for a broad range of health concerns. With new Truly Ouchless® EZ Release™ adhesive technology, rugged Performance Series® bandages and tapes, and advanced options like antimicrobial wound gel, hydrocolloids, antibacterial bandages, super absorbent dressings and foam bandages, CURAD remains at the forefront of creating hospital-quality products for home use. Learn more at www.curad.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,200 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

About Mike Reilly

Mike Reilly, the official "Voice of IRONMAN" worldwide, is a member of the IRONMAN Hall of Fame, the USA Triathlon Hall of Fame, and the Running USA Hall of Champions. He is the only person to have been inducted into all three. Mike has done on-site announcing and television coverage for over a thousand triathlon and running events in 10 countries. He's called 194 IRONMAN races worldwide, including 30 World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, and his iconic call of "You are an IRONMAN!" has been heard by over 350,000 finishers.

Media Contacts

Stacy Clougherty, Hollywood Agency for CURAD and ActivICE

[email protected]

508-971-7594

SOURCE CURAD