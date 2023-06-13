Curae Pharma360 Promotes Autumn Ehnow to Chief Executive Officer

News provided by

Curae Pharma360 Inc

13 Jun, 2023, 11:45 ET

Ehnow's Leadership and Operational Expertise to Drive Curae's Growth, Partnerships, and Product Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curae Pharma360 (Curae), a mission-driven pharmaceutical company strengthening access to and affordability of life-changing generic medicines, announced today it has promoted Autumn Ehnow to Chief Executive Officer. A founding leader of Curae and its Chief Operating Officer since the company's inception last year, Ehnow will continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Policy & Strategic Market Access at Medicines360, the nonprofit parent company of Curae.

Ehnow, who had a major role establishing the commercial operations at Curae, brings two decades of experience as a pharmaceutical and nonprofit leader to the CEO role. Her strong track record of structuring and managing business partnerships in the U.S. and across the globe, and her personal experiences needing medicines that were out of reach, have informed her drive and dedication to addressing supply chain challenges and shortages of crucial medicines. As CEO, she will set the strategy and guide plans to scale Curae in alignment with its mission to advance equitable, reliable access to affordable medicines for everyone.

"Autumn's expertise is exactly what Curae needs in a leader," said Andrea Olariu, MD, PhD, CEO of Medicines360. "She will be instrumental in fundamentally changing the way in which medicines are prioritized by manufacturers in order to strengthen equitable health care access and increase availability of quality products, positioning Curae as a long-term stabilizing force in the U.S. market."

With deep experience leading successful partnerships among both governmental agencies and private pharmaceutical companies to develop new medicines for both small and large molecule products, Ehnow has spent 10 years at for-profit pharmaceutical companies and over 15 years in non-profit pharmaceutical organizations. She was an integral part of the original founding team of Medicines360, helping define and lead the program strategy and implementation that brought their hormonal IUD to market, breaking down barriers to access in the process.

"Curae's inception was a response to supply chain and manufacturing challenges that inhibit equitable access to essential care in America, which endanger the most vulnerable in our country," said Ehnow. "I am thrilled to oversee Curae's next phase of growth, including both our injectable oncology line, and our consumer health line offering the OTC emergency contraception Levonorgestrel."

About Curae Pharma360 Inc.

A mission-driven pharmaceutical company committed to advancing equitable, reliable access to affordable medicines for everyone, Curae Pharma360 Inc. is a for-profit subsidiary of Medicines360, a nonprofit pharmaceutical organization. Building on its heritage from Medicines360, Curae will bring needed, life-changing medicines to market that stabilize supply chains and expand access for populations in need. Curae has two business units, an injectable oncology line, and a consumer health line offering the OTC emergency contraception Levonorgestrel Tablet 1.5 mg, otherwise known as the morning after pill. For more information, visit curaepharma.com.

Media Contact: Kirsten Maynard, 415-350-4147, [email protected]com

SOURCE Curae Pharma360 Inc

