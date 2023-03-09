Curaleaf and Fab 5 Freddy Launch B Noble Cannabis Brand in Florida

B NOBLE brings a high-quality, Black-owned cannabis brand to Curaleaf's 58 retail locations in the Sunshine State

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its B NOBLE partnership across Florida. Products from the high-quality, Black-owned cannabis brand will be available at Curaleaf's 58 dispensaries across the state.

B NOBLE is a for-profit, cause-based cannabis brand founded by Hip-Hop pioneer, filmmaker, visual artist and cannabis advocate, Fab 5 Freddy. In partnership with Curaleaf's corporate social responsibility program, Rooted in Good, the B NOBLE brand launched in 2021 and became the Company's first large-scale, social equity-focused venture. The brand has expanded its complete suite of advocacy-based products to nine states. At launch, B NOBLE will introduce the following strains at Curaleaf dispensaries throughout Florida:

Lady Madonna (hybrid): A fruity, uplifting combination of well-known strains Gushers and Strawberry Banana.

With every B NOBLE sale, ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to GreenBook Academy , a group that aims to create job opportunities for everyone through education. Greenbook's online multi-language, expert-led educational platform provides comprehensive career-based curriculums, firmly believing that education is a crucial factor in promoting diversity and inclusion in the cannabis industry.

"We are thrilled to expand our B NOBLE partnership into Florida, and we know this market will celebrate the brand's cause-based mission," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "With a growing adult population and a thriving medical market, Florida is one of the most promising areas for cannabis in the U.S. B NOBLE's thoughtfully crafted products coupled with its mission to address the impact of the War on Drugs make it a perfect fit for the Curaleaf and the Sunshine State alike."

"GreenBook Academy is honored to partner with Curaleaf and is grateful to receive proceeds from B NOBLE's Florida sales," said Noemi Perez, founder of GreenBook Academy. "B NOBLE's mission to create a more inclusive industry by addressing the harmful effects of the War on Drugs aligns with GreenBook Academy's mission and we look forward to working together to build a brighter, more inclusive future for the U.S. cannabis industry."

Patients in Florida can participate in Curaleaf's revamped rewards program earning loyalty points for every dollar spent that can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary. This applies to all B NOBLE products across the country, which are sold in nine of the 19 states that Curaleaf operates in.

For more information regarding B NOBLE's products, availability and partnerships, please visit www.B-NOBLE.com .

About B NOBLE

B NOBLE is a for-profit, cause based cannabis brand. Founded by Fab 5 Freddy [Yo! MTV Raps, Grass is Greener], B NOBLE aims to help liberate Americans that are and have been incarcerated for non-violent cannabis related charges. Bernard Noble was sentenced to 13 years of hard labor for carrying less than two joints worth of cannabis and was released after spending seven years behind bars. It is a landmark case that demonstrates the impact of severe U.S. laws on cannabis, and Bernard's story represents one of the 600,000 people each year who are arrested for cannabis possession and suffer collateral consequences as a result of the War on Drugs. For more information, please visit www.B-NOBLE.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 147 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

