Curaleaf Announces Keynote Presentation at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will be delivering the keynote presentation at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference at 10:15 am ET on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The keynote presentation discussion will be moderated by Jason Raznick, Benzinga Chief Executive Officer. Curaleaf senior management will also be conducting virtual one-on-one investor meetings as well as a virtual investor group deskside presentation on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in conjunction with Stifel GMP.

To register and access the Curaleaf webcast presentation at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference please visit the Curaleaf investor relations website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 95 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 people across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

