Curaleaf Announces Opening of New Arizona Dispensary

The opening represents the Company's third acquisition in Arizona over the past four months, giving Curaleaf the second largest retail footprint in the state

PHOENIX, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the opening of its seventh dispensary in Arizona at 2175 N 83rd Avenue in the Phoenix metro area. Curaleaf Pavilions is a newly developed, flagship dispensary with close access to the I-10 Freeway. The dispensary is in the immediate vicinity of the nationally recognized Ak-Chin Pavilion, a popular outdoor amphitheater and concert stadium hosting nearly forty events a year.

"Maricopa is the fastest-growing county in the country," said Joe Lusardi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "By opening the seventh Curaleaf dispensary in Arizona, we will be able to provide this expanding population with access to our high-quality cannabis products and exceptional customer service."

To celebrate, Curaleaf Pavilions will host a grand opening party on Friday, October 4th. The event will feature product specials, including BOGO (buy-one-get-one) discounts on select products, giveaways and prizes.

Earlier this year, Curaleaf agreed to acquire Phytotherapeutics Management Services, LLC. The license associated with that dispensary was applied to Curaleaf Pavilions.

The opening of Curaleaf Pavilions follows the recently completed acquisition of Glendale Greenhouse and represents the Company's third acquisition in the state of Arizona over the past four months, giving Curaleaf the second largest retail footprint in the state. Curaleaf's successful expansion in Arizona is emblematic of its aggressive expansion plans across the United States, including the completed acquisition of Eureka in California and the pending acquisitions of Acres in Nevada, Select and Grassroots.

Curaleaf Pavilions is open daily from 8am – 10pm. Free ample parking is available. In an effort to improve accessibility to medical cannabis, Curaleaf offers a wide range of standing discounts as well as online ordering through https://az.curaleaf.com/az/deals/.

