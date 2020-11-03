Curaleaf Announces Participation at November Financial Conferences & Events

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the Company will have senior management participating in the following virtual financial community conferences and events during November 2020.

CannaVest Cannabis Business Summit: Multi-State Operator Roundtable – November 10, 2020

GCI Europe's Virtual Summit 2020 – November 11 to November 12, 2020

Prohibition Partners LIVE 2020 – November 17 to November 20, 2020

Cowen's 3rd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference – November 30 to December 2, 2020

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation please visit the investor relations section of the company website, under the events tab, at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 95 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

