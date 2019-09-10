Curaleaf Announces September Conference Attendance

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced its management will participate in the following institutional investor conferences in September 2019.

Beacon Capital Cannabis Symposium in New York City on September 12-13.

Eight Capital Global Cannabis Conference in Toronto on September 19.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 49 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand. On May 1, 2019, Curaleaf announced the acquisition of the Select brand from Cura Partners for approximately $949 million. On July 17, 2019, Curaleaf announced the acquisition of Grassroots for approximately $875 million.

