Curaleaf Announces the Opening of New Dispensary in Destin, Florida

New location in Destin expands the Company's retail presence to 64 dispensaries in Florida and 150 nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced it will open a new medical dispensary in Destin, Florida. Curaleaf Destin, located at 34761 Emerald Parkway, Suite #02, Destin, FL 32541, opens Wednesday, August 14. The Company's latest expansion in the Sunshine State will increase its retail footprint to 64 retail locations statewide and 150 nationwide.

Curaleaf Destin is the Company's first medical dispensary in Okaloosa County, servicing the area's scenic coastline that stretches alongside Henderson Beach State Park. The Company's latest expansion will reach more patients in northwest Florida, providing access to a wide selection of cannabis products and brands, including the new Select Fruit STIQ all-in-one vape, JAMS edibles, Grassroots, B NOBLE, and the Company's all-in-one two gram vape, Select BRIQ.

Curaleaf Destin will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. CT Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT on Sunday and will feature knowledgeable staff members to guide patients during their visit.

"We are thrilled to broaden our reach in Florida as we open up our latest dispensary beachside in Destin," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "We are committed to the expansion of our retail presence in Florida, proudly bringing our total retail footprint to 64 dispensaries statewide and 150 nationwide. It's been clear to us since we began serving the Florida medical market in 2016 that this state appreciates and values access to tested, regulated cannabis. We support Amendment 3 in Florida, as do the majority of voters, and are prepared to provide widespread access to adult-use cannabis."

In celebration, Curaleaf Destin will host grand opening events on Friday, September 6. Live music, prizes, and special discounts will be available for medical patients as Curaleaf commemorates the launch of its newest cannabis communities in Florida.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, delivery program, and products in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find, Zero Proof and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

