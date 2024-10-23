Curaleaf Announces the Opening of New Dispensary in Miami, Florida on Bird Road

New location in South Florida marks the Company's 66th dispensary in the state

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced it has opened a new medical dispensary in Miami, Florida. Curaleaf Miami Bird Road, located at 8868 SW Bird Rd., Miami, FL 33165, opens its doors to medical patients on October 23, 2024. The Company's newest dispensary brings its Florida store count to 66 locations, with 151 dispensaries total across the U.S.

Curaleaf Miami Bird Road expands the Company's footprint in Miami-Dade County to eight locations, serving new and existing patients across the region. The medical dispensary offers a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products and brands, including Select Fruit STIQ all-in-one vape, Grassroots craft flower and pre-rolls and Select Liquid Diamonds.

Curaleaf Miami Bird Rd. will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on Sundays, with Curaleaf's knowledgeable team members prepared to welcome and guide patients at every level of cannabis experience.

"Our expansion in the Sunshine State continues with the opening of our eighth dispensary in the vibrant Miami area," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "With this location, we continue to solidify our presence across Miami-Dade County, serving as trusted and reliable providers of medical cannabis, and important sources of education while the market evolves. As we approach November with strong momentum for #YesOn3, we remain committed to supporting our medical patients throughout Florida and are prepared to serve a new demographic of adult use customers."

A grand opening celebration will take place at Curaleaf Miami Bird Road at a later date to be announced. The event will include exclusive promotions for medical patients, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, and prizes.

Curaleaf continues to support patients and team members across Florida's Gulf Coast and the Southeast region who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. The Company's at-register round-up campaign continues through October 31 at all Florida stores, raising funds for a local food bank managing emergency distributions throughout impacted Gulf Coast communities.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, delivery program, and products in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

