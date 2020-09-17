Curaleaf Appoints Talley Wettlaufer Senior Vice President of Retail

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced Talley Wettlaufer has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President, Retail for Curaleaf effective immediately, succeeding Chris Melillo, who has left the company.

"As Curaleaf continues on its growth trajectory, we are extremely pleased to appoint Talley to lead our retail customer experience and position our brands for future success. With an impressive track record for building high performing retail operations at Grassroots Cannabis, Talley brings seasoned industry leadership as well a deep expertise driving growth and perfecting the customer experience at some of the most well-known consumer retail brands. On behalf of the entire Curaleaf team I'd like to congratulate Talley on her new role," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "I'd also like to take a moment to thank Chris for his contributions to expanding the Curaleaf retail team over the years and most recently helping adapt our retail customer experience to rise to the challenges presented by COVID-19."

Talley Wettlaufer brings over two decades of expertise in global merchandising, retail expansion, and profit and loss management. She has a proven track record of driving growth and elevating the retail customer experience for leading brands including Grassroots Cannabis, J. Crew, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Petco. Most recently, as Head of Retail at Grassroots Cannabis, Wettlaufer tripled the retail footprint and number of operating markets while building a high performing team to support and manage over 800 employees, driving consistent month over month revenue growth and implementing systems and structure positioning the business for long-term success. Talley holds a Bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

"I am honored to be selected to lead the Curaleaf retail team and consumer facing operations, which includes the nation's largest network of medical and adult-use dispensaries," said Talley Wettlaufer, SVP, Retail. "It is a truly a pivotal moment for the industry and an exciting time for our company, and I'm thrilled to be joining such a talented management team. I look forward to creating exceptional experiences for all our patients and customers, increasing the visibility and preference for our brands, and enhancing the community connections of our local Curaleaf retail dispensaries."

On July 23, 2020, Curaleaf successfully closed its milestone acquisition of GR Companies, Inc. ("Grassroots Cannabis", "Grassroots"), the largest private vertically-integrated multi-state operator in the United States. With completion of the acquisition of Grassroots, Curaleaf became the world's largest cannabis company by revenue and the most diversified vertically integrated cannabis company in the United States, the world's largest cannabis market. The transaction expanded Curaleaf's presence from 18 to 23 states. Since the close of the transaction, Curaleaf has opened an additional 5 retail dispensary locations, increasing its U.S retail dispensary network to 93 retail locations offering access to medical or adult use Cannabis to more than 192 million people, or roughly two-thirds of the United States population.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

