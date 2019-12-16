Curaleaf Appoints Tracy Brady Vice President, Corporate Communications at Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that Tracy Brady will become Vice President, Corporate Communications at Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., effective immediately.

Tracy brings over 20 years of experience executing high profile public relations and corporate communications strategies for consumer brands, companies and executives. In partnership with the marketing team, Tracy will lead media relations, as well as external and internal communications for the company.

"As Curaleaf continues on our growth trajectory, our communications will prove even more vital. Tracy's expertise will bolster our efforts to communicate more seamlessly with all of our stakeholders and further promote our core values of quality, transparency and reliability in all that we do," said Joe Bayern, President, Curaleaf. "We very much look forward to welcoming Tracy to our team."

"I am thrilled to be joining Curaleaf and its talented executive team at such an exciting time for both the company and the industry," said Tracy Brady, VP, Corporate Communications. "Curaleaf's growth trajectory and influence is impressive, and I look forward to helping take the communications function to the next level through a blend of storytelling, strategic messaging and creative content strategies."

Brady joins Curaleaf from Hill Holliday, a leading advertising agency, where she has served as SVP of Communications and Corporate Marketing since 2011. Before this, Tracy led a variety of communications, publicity and branding functions at Arnold WorldWide, Sony Pictures and Turner Broadcasting.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 51 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the future expected benefits of a senior employee appointment and the ability to retain such employee. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Daniel Foley, VP, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:

Teneo

Megan Bishop, SVP

Media@curaleaf.com

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.