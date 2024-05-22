Curaleaf Celebrates Miami North Biscayne Dispensary Opening

New North Miami Beach location expands the Company's retail presence to 62 locations in Florida and 146 nationwide

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Miami North Biscayne, located at 2250 NE 163rd St. Suite 1, North Miami Beach, FL 33160. The location marks the Company's 62nd dispensary in Florida and 146th nationwide.

Conveniently situated near Florida's largest urban park, Oleta River State Park, and North Miami Beach, Curaleaf's newest retail location opened its doors to licensed medical patients on May 21. The dispensary will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Curaleaf Miami North Biscayne will celebrate its grand opening on June 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m. ET, followed by festivities throughout the day, including exclusive doorbuster deals and giveaways.

"With a presence now in South and North Miami Beach, we are thrilled to be expanding our ability to serve the growing community of patients in this vibrant area," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Our newest dispensary in the Sunshine State is our seventh store in the Miami area. We'll offer a diverse range of top-quality products and brands, in addition to the educational resources and exceptional service our patients have come to trust. Momentum for cannabis in Florida is at an all-time high, with Measure 3 on the ballot this Fall, and strong bipartisan support for adult-use cannabis across the state. We're proud to support #YesOn3!"

Curaleaf Miami North Biscayne will feature the Company's premium suite of products, including Grassroots craft flower and pre-rolls, Select Briq all-in-one vape and Liquid Diamonds. Pending regulatory approval, the Company also expects to debut a range of new products in the coming months, across categories including tinctures, edibles and more.

Patients can access products conveniently through delivery while earning loyalty points for every dollar spent through the Company's refreshed loyalty program. Loyalty points earned can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at Curaleaf Miami North Biscayne or any other Curaleaf-operated dispensary. Patients can monitor their rewards program progress, order their favorite products, and receive exclusive updates on new products and discounts all through Curaleaf's mobile app.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, and products in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

