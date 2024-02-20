Curaleaf Celebrates New Phoenix Airport Dispensary

The Company's new location boasts a larger floor space and state-of-the-art renovations



NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has relocated its Curaleaf Phoenix Airport dispensary to 4415 East Monroe Street, a newly updated and refreshed retail space. Curaleaf Phoenix Airport is the closest dispensary from highly trafficked 44th St., a major roadway to the Sky Harbor Airport.

The new location is situated in an optimal area of Phoenix, allowing for convenient access to new customers and to better serve existing customers. Curaleaf Phoenix Airport is on the centrifuge loop of the airport, offering improved parking and proximity for visitors to the city. The dispensary has undergone a state-of-the-art renovation and boasts 5,000 square feet of retail floor space. Adult use and medical patients will have access to Curaleaf's premium suite of products, including the newly launched 1g all-in-one vape, Select Stiq, as well as Select Briq, Grassroots, JAMS, Find. and more.

The dispensary will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, February 24th, kicking off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Guests will receive exclusive doorbuster deals, steep discounts and a gift with purchase, while supplies last. Donuts and coffee will be provided for visitors to enjoy as they shop.

"Curaleaf has proudly served over 1.2 million customers and sold over 24 million products in Arizona over the past three years, with seven bustling locations in Phoenix alone," said Luke Flood, Regional Sr. Vice President at Curaleaf. "With our new Phoenix Airport location, we have upgraded our entire consumer experience with a beautiful new store featuring our wide variety of products in one of the most accessible areas of the city."

For more information on Curaleaf's operations in Arizona, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/arizona .

