Curaleaf Continues Florida Expansion with Opening of Port St. Lucie Dispensary

New location in Southeast Florida marks the Company's 65th dispensary in the state and 151st nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced it has opened a new medical dispensary in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Curaleaf Port St Lucie, located at 1720 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953, opens its doors to medical patients on October 3, 2024. The Company's newest dispensary brings its Florida store count to 65 locations, with 151 dispensaries total across the U.S.

Curaleaf Port St. Lucie is the Company's second medical dispensary in St. Lucie County, broadening its presence on Florida's Treasure Coast. The new medical dispensary provides expanded access to its wide selection of high-quality cannabis products and brands, including Select Fruit STIQ all-in-one vape, Grassroots craft flower and pre-rolls and Select Liquid Diamonds. With an established location in nearby Fort Pierce, Curaleaf continues to enhance its commitment to serving patients across Southeast Florida with premium care and cannabis offerings.

Curaleaf Port St. Lucie will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday and will feature knowledgeable staff members to guide patients during their visit.

"On the precipice of potential adult-use legalization in Florida with Amendment 3, we're proud to announce this exciting new opening in Port St. Lucie," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO at Curaleaf. "This store opening expands access to medical cannabis for patients across Florida's Treasure Coast, and in the future we hope to open our doors to adult-use customers. Our continued growth in Florida allows us to meet the needs of patients throughout the state and positions us strongly for the future, especially ahead of potential transformative regulatory developments with strong support being demonstrated by those in favor of #YesOn3."

A grand opening celebration will take place at Curaleaf Port St. Lucie on October 25. The event will include exclusive promotions for medical patients, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, and prizes.

Curaleaf supports patients and team members across Florida's Gulf Coast and the Southeast region who have been impacted by Hurricane Helene. The Company has taken all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of our team members, and has established a Curaleaf Emergency Relief Fund to benefit impacted employees in the wake of the storm. Across the state, Curaleaf has deployed an at-register round-up campaign raising funds for Feeding Tampa Bay, which is conducting emergency distributions throughout Gulf Coast communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. Curaleaf also works with IDEAS for Us to sponsor and organize community and beach cleanup events across the state and will increase efforts at this time.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, delivery program, and products in Florida, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find, The Hemp Company and Zero Proof provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

