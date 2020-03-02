Curaleaf Enters Colorado by Acquiring BlueKudu, Producer of Premium Edible Cannabis Products

Company Enters Mature Colorado Cannabis Market with High Quality, Award-Winning Product Line

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, will acquire BlueKudu, a Colorado-based producer of premium cannabis chocolates and gummies.

Founded in 2011, BlueKudu is one of Colorado's oldest and most experienced edible manufacturers. Known for utilizing high-quality ingredients sourced from Rainforest Alliance Fair Trade Certified Farms, BlueKudu employs culinary experts and an extraction process that provides a cleaner and more natural oil to create artisanal cannabis products with vegan and gluten free options.

Through the purchase, expected to close upon regulatory approvals, Curaleaf will operate an 8,400 square foot infusion kitchen and processing facility in Denver, CO. The strategic move supports the Company's planned expansion of its recently acquired Select brand throughout the state of Colorado.

"Colorado is the second largest cannabis market in the US, with sales surpassing $1.7 billion in 2019," said Joe Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "With over eight years of operating history, BlueKudu has developed a strong brand for customers seeking premium cannabis products in a diverse range of flavors and formulations. BlueKudu's established production and distribution capabilities will allow Curaleaf to seamlessly enter the market and expand the Select brand presence in the state of Colorado."

With delicious combinations such as Toffee + Almond Milk Chocolate and Coffee + Dark Chocolate, BlueKudu has developed an award-winning product line that is currently available in over 200 retail locations throughout Colorado.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets.

Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 16 states with 53 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites 24 processing sites and employs over 2,200 people across the United States.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the acquisition of BlueKudu in Colorado. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

