Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan Named to Bloomberg Businessweek's 2019 Bloomberg 50 List

The annual list includes innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have changed the global business landscape in measurable ways over the past year

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, is proud to announce that Curaleaf Executive Chairman Boris Jordan has been named to Bloomberg Businessweek's 2019 Bloomberg 50, its annual list of innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders who have changed the global business landscape in measurable ways over the past year.

Under Jordan's leadership, Curaleaf is positioned to become the world's largest cannabis company. In 2019 alone, Curaleaf announced the acquisitions of Select, the leading cannabis wholesale brand in the United States, and Grassroots, which will expand Curaleaf's presence from 12 to 19 states. The acquisitions will bring together the fastest growing cannabis brands and create an unmatched national platform and economies of scale.

An unranked list, the Bloomberg 50 represents the most influential thought leaders in business, entertainment, finance, politics, science, and technology whose 2019 accomplishments were particularly noteworthy. The list will be published in a special issue of Bloomberg Businessweek, on newsstands on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 51 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

