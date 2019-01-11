Curaleaf Expands Executive Leadership Team

Neil Davidson Appointed Chief Financial Officer, Todd Goffman Appointed General Counsel

New Executive Appointments Support Rapid Growth of the Company

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCBB: CURLF) (the "Company" or "Curaleaf"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis operator, today announced an expanded leadership team with two new executive appointments. Neil Davidson was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Todd Goffman was appointed General Counsel and Secretary, effective January 28, 2019. Both executives will report directly to Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lusardi.

Curaleaf also announced two additional changes to further support the rapid growth of the business. Peter Clateman has been appointed EVP, Business Development, and Jonathan Faucher, EVP, Finance, will shift his focus to the business in Florida, a key growth state for the Company.

"Curaleaf is a growing, fast-paced and performance-driven company, and we're thrilled to be expanding our executive team to include individuals with such breadth of expertise in their respective fields," said Chief Executive Officer Joseph Lusardi. "Our executive team has a wealth of expertise from relevant industries including consumer packaged goods and retail. The public company experience that Neil and Todd bring to Curaleaf will make our team even more prepared to capitalize on the significant opportunities across our industry. With these new appointments, Peter and Jonathan will be able to dedicate more time to focus on Curaleaf's business development and growth initiatives, particularly our M&A strategy."

The appointments come at a time of unprecedented growth in the cannabis sector driven by the accelerating pace of change in U.S. regulation and consumer demand. With the largest footprint of national branded retail stores in the U.S., Curaleaf is an industry leader with a strong track record of financial performance.

Neil Davidson, Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Davidson will be responsible for leading and managing the Company's finance function and actively partnering with the executive leadership team on financial and overall business issues including the strategic direction of the Company.

Mr. Davidson is an accomplished financial professional with experience leading publicly-traded and private equity owned businesses, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer for Deluxe Entertainment Services Group. Prior to that, he spent nine years at Bally Technologies, Inc. where he rose through the ranks to become its Chief Financial Officer. During that time, he gained extensive experience driving capital market and M&A activities for the company and was instrumental in orchestrating the sale of the business to Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS).

"I'm excited to be joining Curaleaf's extensive and experienced executive team," Mr. Davidson said. "The Company has a strong financial record and is well positioned for continued growth. There is real potential for us to make an impact as a leader in the rapidly evolving legal market for cannabis in the U.S."

Todd Goffman, General Counsel and Secretary

Mr. Goffman brings 23 years of legal experience, including over 18 years as General Counsel and Secretary of innovative, growth companies, in addition to expertise in finance and corporate operations. As General Counsel, Mr. Goffman will lead Curaleaf's strategic and tactical legal initiatives while also counseling Curaleaf management on company strategies and their implementation.

During his career leading corporate legal departments and advising companies at one of Boston's largest law firms, Mr. Goffman acquired a breadth of knowledge in strategic corporate development, complex commercial transactions, securities law and corporate governance, compliance, intellectual property and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Goffman served as Vice President of Corporate Operations, General Counsel and Secretary at Netcracker Technology Corporation, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, for over 12 years and was instrumental in the company's growth from a start up to over 8,500 employees worldwide.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Curaleaf team during this dynamic period of growth for our industry," Mr. Goffman said. "The pace of change in regulation across governments – here in the U.S. at local, state and federal levels and across the globe – creates a complex and shifting landscape that makes my role both challenging and rewarding."

Executive Changes

Mr. Clateman, most recently General Counsel of Curaleaf, will transition into the newly created role of EVP, Business Development where he will leverage his more than 20 years of legal experience in investing and investment funds to continue leading Curaleaf's M&A strategy.

Mr. Clateman's understanding of the intricate processes and legal requirements involved with M&A, licensing, partnerships and other critical transactions will be a strong contributor to the Company's long-term growth.

Mr. Faucher will remain EVP, Finance and report to Mr. Davidson. His role will shift to focus primarily on operations in Florida, a key growth market for the Company that is integral to its business strategy and objectives in 2019, and beyond.

Curaleaf continues to pursue an aggressive growth strategy, which is supported by a state-of-the-art cultivation facility that recently opened in Central Florida, an increase in dispensaries from 2 to 21, and becoming the first medical marijuana operator in Florida to receive the Safe Quality Food Level II certification.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCBB: CURLF) is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf has a presence in 13 states. Curaleaf operates 42 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 10 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute premium cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the future expected benefits of the executive appointments and the ability to retain such executives, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the effect on our sales, operations and financial performance. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Christine Rigby, SVP, Investor Relations

PH: (781) 451-0145

Info@curaleaf.com

Investor Contact:

Teneo

Brian Waldman, SVP

PH: (212) 257-4103

IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:

Teneo

Megan Bishop, SVP

PH: (917) 554-0071

Media@curaleaf.com

SOURCE Curaleaf, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.curaleaf.com

