Curaleaf Expands Medical Marijuana Delivery Service into Northern Florida

"Curaleaf's new fulfillment center in Daytona Beach allows us to bring our premium quality medical marijuana products to patients from the Jacksonville area south to Key West, Florida," shared Lindsay Jones, President of Curaleaf Florida. "We realize that access to medical marijuana can be a challenge for some patients. As such, our team at Curaleaf is dedicated to providing both same day and next day delivery to communities that may currently be under a medical marijuana dispensary moratorium, or simply underserved."

Curaleaf offers Florida patients a full line of legal, low-THC and full strength medical marijuana products made using the industry's cleanest, most medically precise extraction and purification methods. Curaleaf dispensaries are located in Miami, Lake Worth, Fort Myers and St. Petersburg. Fulfillment centers are located in Miami, Fort Pierce and Daytona Beach. By the end of 2018, Curaleaf will open dispensaries in Jacksonville, Orlando, Lakeland, Tampa, Palm Harbor, and Daytona Beach.

About Curaleaf

Led by a team of physicians, pharmacists, medical experts and industry visionaries, Curaleaf develops safe, effective, and innovative cannabis-based therapeutic products. Curaleaf combines the industry's most medically precise and technologically advanced production techniques with decades of horticultural experience, to ensure consistently exceptional quality that patients and health care professionals can trust. Based on a foundation of compassion, professionalism and respect, Curaleaf strives to empower physicians and patients by providing product expertise and guidance to help them make the right choices. Curaleaf is committed to being Florida's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. More information regarding Curaleaf can be found at www.curaleaf.com.

