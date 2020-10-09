Curaleaf Expands Product Line Featuring Fast Acting Nanoemulsion Technology with NANO Drops

Curaleaf NANO Drops Make National Debut in Florida

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today unveiled Curaleaf NANO Drops, a new addition to its lineup of products utilizing nanoemulsion technology. The Company, whose Select brand recently reached $1 million in sales in just one month in Florida, has launched a new precision-calibrated sublingual tincture which is infused with small, water-soluble cannabinoids, resulting in a faster, more efficient cannabinoid delivery system.

"Curaleaf NANO Drops are unique in their versatility and offer a great alternative for customers interested in a faster onset and more efficient dosing product," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "After the successful launch of Curaleaf Sublingual Tablets, we are excited to expand our portfolio of products utilizing this technology to bring customers more options when it comes to their cannabis choices."

Unlike oil-based medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) tinctures, Curaleaf NANO Drops are formulated to immediately dissolve directly in the mouth. The science behind Curaleaf NANO Drops is a major upgrade to traditional MCT's, as they deliver a faster onset and shorter duration due to the water-soluble nature of the technology. Curaleaf NANO Drops join the Company's first to Florida market Sublingual Tablets, providing patients another way to confidently manage their treatment plan.

Curaleaf NANO Drops are available in a slim 30ML tincture bottle and deliver a precise 5MG THC dose per 1ML drop. Drops are available unflavored or in lime or grapefruit varieties. The tincture is the second product Curaleaf has developed using its cutting-edge NANO technology; earlier this year the company introduced Curaleaf and Select NANO Gummies in five other states including Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada. Curaleaf NANO Drops will be available exclusively at all Curaleaf Florida locations at launch, with plans to expand to other states.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 93 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications

[email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the sales of Curaleaf Nano Drops in Florida. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.