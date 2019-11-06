Curaleaf Florida Partnership with "Badges of Courage" Assists Low-Income Breast Cancer Patients

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf, a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in Florida, partnered with Badges of Courage throughout the month of October to support low income women who have been recently diagnosed with breast cancer or are currently undergoing treatment.

"We partnered with Badges of Courage in an effort to help alleviate some of the financial burden breast cancer patients face during treatment. Our goal is to establish partnerships with organizations that will have an on-going positive impact in the communities we serve," said Yesenia Garcia, Curaleaf Florida Marketing Director.

Throughout the month of October, Curaleaf collected monetary donations for Badges of Courage at all of its medical cannabis centers statewide. In addition, proceeds from the sales of Curaleaf's breast cancer awareness t-shirts and 10% from sales of the limited-edition pink-wrapped pre-rolls benefited the organization.

To commemorate the partnership, Curaleaf will host a Check Presentation ceremony on November 8th, 2019 from 1-3pm at the company's North Miami medical cannabis dispensary, located at 16685 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33169. The ceremony will serve to present the Badges of Courage Foundation with Curaleaf's collected proceeds totaling $38,050.

"All too often, breast cancer patients find themselves undergoing treatment and struggling financially. I am grateful to Curaleaf for their partnership that will allow patients to heal and live with greater tranquility and hope," said Macarena Zilveti, Badges of Courage Founder.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 49 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

For more information, please visit www.curaleaf.com.

About Badges of Courage

Founded in 2010, Badges of Courage Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization created in honor of breast cancer survivors to raise funds for low income breast cancer patients. The organization provides financial assistance to patients who have recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and are in treatment and who require financial assistance with medical and living expenses. Badges of Courage's goal is to provide breast cancer patients with tranquility and hope at a time when they need it most. For more information, please visit www.badgesofcourage.org.

SOURCE Curaleaf

Related Links

http://www.curaleaf.com

