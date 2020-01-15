Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Closing of $300 Million Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

Deal Strengthens Curaleaf's Balance Sheet and Liquidity

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the upsizing and closing of a Senior Secured Term Loan Facility (the "Facility") from a syndicate of lenders totaling US$300 million. The notes bear interest at a rate of 13.0% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears, with a maturity 48 months from closing.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, satisfy transaction fees and expenses from previously announced acquisitions, fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes. The sole placement agent for the Facility is Seaport Global Securities LLC.

"We are pleased with the upsizing and closing of the deal at what we believe to be attractive terms," said Joseph Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "Most importantly we strengthened our balance sheet without diluting our existing shareholders. With the completion of this transaction, we have ample liquidity to execute on our strategy and are well-positioned to take advantage of the significant market opportunities that exist in this space."

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 52 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 14 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the closing of the Facility and the expected benefits to the Company thereof. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

