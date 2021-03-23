Curaleaf Introduces "Select Squeeze"

Revolutionary, Fast-Acting THC Beverage Enhancer to Launch Across 14 States By April

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today launched Select Squeeze, a fast-acting THC-infused beverage enhancer featuring Nano-emulsification technology. In addition to the product's innovative nature, the debut of Select Squeeze marks a significant milestone as one of the cannabis industry's widest national product launches. Select Squeeze is among the first cannabis products with mass availability as it becomes accessible to a total addressable population of 94 million adults age 21+.

Select, known as America's #1 Cannabis Oil Brand, has a variety of best-in-class cannabis products in over 1500 locations across 18 states. The curation of those products is unique to each market, reflecting the various regulations at a local level. Continuing on its path to becoming the first nationally recognized cannabis brand, Select is determined to provide patients and customers with consistent access to the products they know and trust. Starting this week, Select Squeeze is launching simultaneously across nine states including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Vermont. In April, Select Squeeze will launch in an additional five states including California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada and Ohio.

Select Squeeze is an advanced formulation that utilizes Nanotechnology to transform any beverage into a THC-infused, flavor-enhanced experience. By turning cannabis oil into tiny water-soluble molecules, the THC compounds not only dissolve evenly into any beverage but are also more rapidly and efficiently absorbed into the bloodstream, with effects felt in as little as 15-30 minutes, significantly faster than traditional edibles. The product's intuitive, proprietary bottle design features a unique fill-and-pour reservoir that makes precision dosing more straightforward than ever. The compact design also makes it ideal for discreet enjoyment on the go. Select Squeeze will launch with four flavor varieties, including Lemon-Lime, Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, and Hint of Sweet, allowing effective flavor pairings with a wide range of beverages, hot or cold.

"Curaleaf has been on the forefront of creating sophisticated cannabis experiences and introducing high-quality, consistent consumer products in a variety of form functions," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. "We're incredibly excited to launch Select Squeeze across multiple states, as this new product not only addresses the rising market demand for edibles and beverage products but also underscores the mainstream adoption of cannabis products across a diverse array of U.S. consumers."

With the launch of Select Squeeze today, Select products are currently available in 18 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Vermont. Squeeze will sit alongside a full lineup of Select vape products (Elite, Elite Live, Fresh and Essentials), as well as edibles and sublingual products, which include Select's Classic Gummies, Nano Gummies, and Ratio Drops. To find out more about Select's portfolio of products or find a dispensary near you that carries Select products, go to www.selectbetter.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com

