Curaleaf is First and Only Medical Marijuana Licensee Provider to Earn Safe Quality Food Certification in Florida

The SQF Level II certification is a food safety certification program recognized by Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). GFSI is an industry-driven global collaboration to advance food safety and provide continuous improvement in food safety management systems. The goal is to ensure confidence in the delivery of safe foods and supplements that meet high quality standards to consumers worldwide.

"Every day patients express interest and assurance of wanting to know that the foods and medicines they consume are safe and of the best quality available," shared Lindsay Jones, President of Curaleaf Florida. "This SQF Level II certification that Curaleaf has earned is particularly important for patients and demonstrates that our medical marijuana processing expertise delivers superior quality products for patients in need across Florida."

Curaleaf offers Florida patients a full line of legal, low-THC and full strength medical marijuana products made using the industry's cleanest, most medically precise extraction and purification methods. Curaleaf dispensaries are located in Miami, Lake Worth, Fort Myers and St. Petersburg. Same day and next day delivery is available from the Jacksonville area south to Key West.

About Curaleaf

Led by a team of physicians, pharmacists, medical experts and industry visionaries, Curaleaf develops safe, effective, and innovative cannabis-based therapeutic products. Curaleaf combines the industry's most medically precise and technologically advanced production techniques with decades of horticultural experience, to ensure consistently exceptional quality that patients and health care professionals can trust. Based on a foundation of compassion, professionalism and respect, Curaleaf strives to empower physicians and patients by providing product expertise and guidance to help them make the right choices. Curaleaf is committed to being Florida's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. Currently, Curaleaf manages multiple dispensaries across five states. More information regarding Curaleaf can be found at www.curaleaf.com.

