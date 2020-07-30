Curaleaf is First to Florida Market With Sublingual Tablets

New Bites Designed for a Better Calibrated Dose are Launching at Curaleaf's 28 Dispensaries Statewide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the launch of Curaleaf Sublingual Tablets in Florida. These cube-shaped, berry-flavored bites will provide the state's medical patients with a discreet, sugar-free yet fruity alternative form of medication.

Curaleaf's new Sublingual Tablets, which will be in 30-piece jars, contain 5mg of high-quality cannabis oil per piece, which allows patients to manage their treatment plan with confidence and ease. Each bite, which is made to be ingested orally or sublingually, is translucent in color and features a refreshing "Arctic Berry" flavor. The new product will be sold at all of the Company's 28 operating dispensaries in Florida with a phased roll-out between August 8th - August 20th. Limited quantities will be released to pre-existing loyalty patients beginning tomorrow, July 30th. For more information on the product roll-out cadence, please visit

https://curaleaf.com/blog/curaleaf-sublingual-tablets.

"The demand for alternative cannabis form functions in Florida has been mounting for years, and we are thrilled to offer our patients an exciting new product -- Sublingual Tablets," said Joe Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer at Curaleaf. "Our success is driven by listening to and meeting the needs of our patients, and we're incredibly proud to be first to market in Florida with this new option in cannabis medicine. By providing high-quality products in a variety of administration routes, we are better positioned to improve our patients' lives, which has been our mission since day one."

Earlier this summer, Curaleaf began selling "Shorties," a pre-roll flower product, in response to the requests of their Florida patients. As an additional offering to the classic 1g pre-roll, patients can now enjoy freshly harvested flower by way of these conveniently sized .4g pre-rolls.

Florida's continued growth in patient registration makes it one of the nation's fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the country. Currently, there are over 377,000 medical patients enrolled in the Florida program - about 1.7% of the state's population - with approximately 5,000 new patients enrolling each week. To ensure the best possible service to the increasing number of medical patients, Curaleaf is in the process of expanding its Florida presence, adding to current grow capacity and planning to open at least five new dispensaries by Q4.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis businesses have been deemed an essential service in most states, including Florida. Curaleaf remains committed to serving patients and customers with the products they rely on while implementing heightened safety and hygienic measures in all its facilities.

Curaleaf's dispensary regular operating hours remain in effect, and free statewide delivery is always available for Florida medical patients. Throughout the year, discounts are offered to senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients, and recipients of government financial assistance. Please visit www.curaleaf.com/locations to find a dispensary near you.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 88 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

