Curaleaf Launches Fifth Annual 'Feed the Block' Fundraiser to Combat Food Insecurity Across the U.S.

The Company's Feed the Block Campaign has raised over $450,000 to provide resources for local organizations nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the launch of its fifth annual Feed the Block fundraiser, a nationwide initiative to help combat food insecurity in communities where the company operates.

Feed the Block

Since its inception in 2020, Feed the Block has mobilized Curaleaf's dispensaries and team members to raise funds and collect food donations for local food banks and nonprofit partners during the holiday season. Over the past five years, the initiative has raised more than $450,000 and provided meals to thousands of families across the country.

This year's campaign will take place throughout November and December across 12 states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

When visiting participating Curaleaf dispensaries, customers and patients will have the opportunity to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or contribute additional funds at checkout. One hundred percent of donations will go directly to local food-relief organizations addressing hunger in their communities.

In addition to in-store donations, Curaleaf team members will volunteer their time through food drives, meal prep events, and other community-based initiatives in partnership with local grocers and nonprofit organizations.

"At Curaleaf, we believe community engagement must go beyond words; it's about action and accountability," said Boris Jordan, Chairman and CEO of Curaleaf. "Food insecurity touches every corner of the country, and Feed the Block is one of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to addressing it. By uniting our teams, customers, and partners, we can create meaningful change in the places we live and work."

The campaign will have a staggered launch across dispensaries in the West, Central and East regions, activating through a mix of round-up campaigns, donations, and food drives designed to best serve local communities.

According to the 2025 Map the Meal Gap report , nearly one in ten Americans live in households where there is sometimes or often not enough food to eat, with food insecurity affecting every U.S. county and congressional district. These figures underscore the ongoing need for programs like Feed the Block that provide direct, community-based relief.

For more information about Curaleaf's community initiatives, visit www.curaleaf.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings

