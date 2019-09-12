Curaleaf Launches First Medical Cannabis Tablets in Florida

New Product Available in All Curaleaf Medical Cannabis Dispensaries Statewide

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced today the company is the first in Florida to launch medical cannabis tablets, available in all 26 Curaleaf dispensaries across the state. Curaleaf, operator of the largest cannabis retail footprint in the US, with 49 dispensaries across the country, also sells medical cannabis in tablet form in Connecticut, New Jersey, Maryland and New York, with plans to launch in additional states.

"Knowing that our premium quality medical cannabis products allow so many of our patients to live life well, we are always looking for alternative administration methods to meet patients' needs," said Joe Lusardi, Curaleaf CEO. "We are proud to be the first to offer Florida's patients the option of medical cannabis tablets."

The tablets, which are mint-flavored, are a refreshing form of the medication that offers patients convenience, portability and ease of use as the tablet disintegrates on the tongue and is slow acting. The tablets are packaged in child-proof containers in accordance with Florida Department of Health regulations. State-certified physicians should determine which routes of administration, including tablets, are best suited to address their patients' medical conditions.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 49 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Garcia-Velez

lgarciavelez@vsbrooks.com

305.443.3500

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the introduction of new products in Curaleaf's Florida locations. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

