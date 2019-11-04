Curaleaf Launches Its First Adult-Use Operations in Massachusetts

Curaleaf's Oxford, Massachusetts-based dispensary to be co-located with current medical dispensary

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA/OTQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced the launch of its first Massachusetts adult-use dispensary in Oxford, Massachusetts. The retail store is now open at 425 Main Street in Oxford.

Retail store hours are 9AM-8PM, Monday thru Saturday and 10AM - 5PM on Sunday.

The Oxford location will serve customers by appointment only for the first 30 days of operation but on-site appointments can be made schedule permitting. Appointments can be scheduled at https://ma.curaleaf.com/appointments/ .

Limited on-site parking is available with off-site parking just a few hundred feet away. A free shuttle service will be provided for customers from the off-site parking area.

The retail location is co-located with Curaleaf's current medical retail location, which opened in April, 2018.

A Grand Opening Celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. featuring Boston Red Sox great and longtime cannabis advocate Bill "Spaceman" Lee.

The launch of adult-use operations in Massachusetts provides a significant opportunity to reach more customers and provide increased access to Curaleaf's premium products, while expanding its position as the most accessible cannabis brand in the country.

"As one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, we are proud to be based right here in Massachusetts and to be expanding our presence across the Commonwealth," said Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi. "Providing high quality and reliable products to patients and customers in our home state of Massachusetts is important to us. We've enjoyed a great relationship with the people of Oxford and the surrounding towns, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with those communities."

"Cultivating wellness is our mission and we're excited to grow with the Oxford community. We expect to create more jobs and continue to be a big supporter of local charities and community initiatives," said Curaleaf Massachusetts President Patrik Jonsson.

"Curaleaf has proven to be a positive addition to our business community by the example that they set in the operation of the medical marijuana facility in Oxford. I am confident that they will continue to be a valuable part of our community upon opening and expanding the facility to include adult-use marijuana," added Oxford, MA Selectman John Saad.

In addition to receiving approval on its final license to co-locate the Oxford location by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission on September 13, 2019, the company was also granted approval on two provisional licenses to open adult-use retail locations in Ware and Provincetown, Massachusetts. The company was also granted approval on two final licenses for cultivation and manufacturing to be co-located with the current medical cultivation and manufacturing facility in Webster, Massachusetts.

Curaleaf currently employs 65 people at its national headquarters in Wakefield, MA and another 105 employees at its local Massachusetts operations, which also includes a medical-only facility in Hanover, MA. Over the past year, Curaleaf has grown to become one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States under the leadership of CEO Joseph Lusardi, a Massachusetts native.

About Curaleaf

Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 49 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

