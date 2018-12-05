Curaleaf Launches Lutz's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Rapid Expansion Continues with Company's 19th Dispensary in Florida

LUTZ, Fla., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCBB: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced the grand opening of Lutz's first medical marijuana dispensary today, bringing the number of dispensaries the company runs in the state to 19. Curaleaf currently operates 35 dispensaries across the United States.

Lutz's first medical marijuana dispensary, located at 1408 Dale Mabry Highway, will offer patients, physicians and community members medical marijuana educational seminars and resources in its community meeting room every month. All patients have access to Curaleaf's line of superior medical marijuana products in a safe, accessible and comfortable environment that includes a private consultation room.

"In our mission to provide Florida patients with access to medical marijuana, Curaleaf is honored to offer Lutz's growing community its first medical marijuana dispensary," said Curaleaf Florida President, Lindsay Jones. "This area will no longer be considered 'underserved.' Curaleaf is ready to serve the Lutz community and the surrounding communities of Land O' Lakes, Zephyrhills, Trinity and New Port Richey."

The dispensary's operating hours are Monday through Friday, 10am ­­– 7pm; Saturday, 10am – 5pm; and Sunday, noon – 5pm. Throughout the year, discounts are offered to senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products. All dispensary visitors must show a State of Florida medical marijuana card.

Curaleaf also operates dispensaries in Daytona Beach, Deerfield Beach, Fort Myers, Fort Pierce, Jacksonville, Lake Worth, Lakeland, Miami, Ocala, Orlando, Palm Bay, Palm Harbor, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee and Tampa. In addition to these dispensaries, Curaleaf offers all patients in Florida online ordering, in-store pick up and free statewide medical marijuana delivery service. Patients may call 877-303-0741 for more information.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

The Company is the parent of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf, Inc. has a presence in 12 states. Curaleaf, Inc. operates 35 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 10 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf, Inc. leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. Curaleaf, Inc.'s Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence.

For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Garcia-Velez

lgarciavelez@vsbrooks.com

305.443.3500

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1260

IR@curaleaf.com

SOURCE Curaleaf, Inc.

