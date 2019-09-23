Curaleaf Launches New York State's First Medical Cannabis Flower Products

CARLE PLACE, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Curaleaf New York launched Curaleaf Ground Flower Pods - New York State's first medical cannabis flower products – at its Carle Place dispensary in Nassau County, Long Island. The product will be available at all four Curaleaf dispensaries in the coming weeks.

Now available for limited release, Curaleaf will provide New York's medical cannabis patients a new method to take their medicine by offering ground flower pods which are used in medical vaporizers. Each Curaleaf Ground Flower Pod contains 350mg of active cannabinoids – a total of 700mg per 3.5g package – in a 20:1 THC:CBD ratio in Indica and Sativa strains.

"Curaleaf is very pleased to be launching the first medical cannabis flower products to be offered in New York state, which is first and foremost a win for our patients," said Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf. "Flower is cannabis in its raw form and therefore the most affordable form of cannabis. We can increase patient access by providing more affordable products and offering more options for patients in the medical program. We'd like to thank the Department of Health for permitting us to sell vapable flower. We believe it's an important step toward making natural products available in New York."

"As a practitioner in the Long Island area, I strive to help patients attain the most effective medicine to treat their conditions," said Dr. Grace Forde, MD, Director of Neurological Services at North American Partners in Pain Management in Long Island. "It's extremely beneficial to patients to offer more options beyond cannabis oil. In addition to being more affordable and all-natural, vaporizing cured ground flower cannabis produces effects faster than oral solutions and is therefore better suited for treating certain medical conditions."

Starting today, the Curaleaf Tabletop Vaporizer is also available for purchase. The Curaleaf Tabletop Vaporizer heats the ground cannabis to a point below combustion where the contents are released in a mild, smokeless vapor, enabling inhalation without the by-products of smoking.

Further demonstrating the company's commitment to expanding patient access, Curaleaf New York launched its delivery program earlier this year. The program, free with purchase, which runs three days a week on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, is available to registered patients and their caregivers living in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings and New York Counties.

Curaleaf encourages patients and caregivers to arrive at Curaleaf Carle Place – 255 Glen Cove Road – as close to 9am as possible on launch day in order to purchase Curaleaf Ground Flower Pods while supplies last. To contact the dispensary, individuals should reach out to (516) 534-2872 or CarlePlace@Curaleaf.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 49 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

About Curaleaf New York

Curaleaf New York is a wholly owned subsidiary of Curaleaf, Inc., a leading cannabis company in the United States. Curaleaf New York operates four medical cannabis dispensaries throughout the state in Forest Hills (Queens), Carle Place (Long Island), the Town of Newburgh (Hudson Valley), and Plattsburgh (North Country) in addition to a cultivation facility in upstate New York. Focused on helping patients Live Life Well, Curaleaf New York is committed to providing affordable medical cannabis products in a variety of forms at the highest standards for effectiveness, consistent quality, and patient care. For more information, visit ny.curaleaf.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning new product offerings in New York. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

