Curaleaf Names Dan Foley Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that Dan Foley has been appointed Vice President Finance & Investor Relations, effective May 6, 2019. He will report directly to Curaleaf's Chief Financial Officer Neil Davidson.

Foley will work with Curaleaf's Executive Leadership Team to help advance knowledge and understanding of the company's vision, unique positioning within the industry and unmatched growth strategy. Foley will also assist in corporate finance and strategic planning matters.

"Maintaining strong relationships with the investor community is critical for Curaleaf, as our growth trajectory continues and institutional interest in the industry builds," said Neil Davidson, Chief Financial Officer of Curaleaf. "The experience Dan brings to our team will help us maintain and strengthen those relationships, while his time in the gaming industry will serve us well in communicating state regulatory matters. I look forward to working with him to continue demonstrating how Curaleaf is well-positioned to lead our sector and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Foley joins Curaleaf from Red Rock Resorts where he served as Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations for the past three years. He also assisted with capital raising and allocation, as well as strategic financial planning and analysis. With 20 years of financial experience, Foley has spent the majority of his career leading investor relations in the gaming and resort industry for MGM Resorts International, New Cotai Holdings, and Harrah's Entertainment.

He also served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager at Wall Street Associates, a San Diego-based investment advisor to institutional clients. Foley started his career as an equity analyst at Fulcrum Global Partners and Bear Stearns. Foley holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Utah and an MBA from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business. He will be based at the company's headquarters in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Christine Rigby, current Head of Investor Relations, will be departing the company.

"A strong financial and strategic planning capability is essential to our ongoing efforts to become the most accessible cannabis company in the U.S. while maintaining our capital discipline," said Joseph Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. "We want to thank Christine Rigby for her expertise, insights in the industry and contributions to our significant growth."

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 44 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information provided in this press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about Curaleaf's anticipated plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the future expected benefits of the executive appointment and the ability to retain such executive, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the effect on our sales, operations and financial performance. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect Curaleaf's business and prospects are set forth in Curaleaf's Listing Statement and its other public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

