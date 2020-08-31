Curaleaf Opens its First Retail Location in Utah with Lehi Pharmacy

Location Marks Curaleaf's 90th Storefront Nationwide

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, announced the company's first retail location in the Utah market with a new pharmacy at 3633 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi, marking its 90th retail location nationwide.

Curaleaf UT, LLC, was awarded one of the state's 14 licenses in the state of Utah in 2019. Lehi is known as one of the state's highest growth cities and its surrounding area is home to more than 50% of the state's total qualifying patients; Utah County has 44% of the certified 10,400 patients.

The new Lehi location is strategically located directly off the I15, the state's most highly trafficked freeway, in a high retail density area which will provide optimal patient access from anywhere in the Utah County area. Curaleaf will be the first cannabis pharmacy location in the County heading south from Salt Lake on the I15.

The Company's expansion into Utah will provide more accessibility to high-quality medical cannabis products, innovative consumption formats, and leading national brands. Curaleaf is also completing construction on its state-of-the-art processing operation in North Salt Lake City, which is scheduled to open in mid-September.

"We look forward to introducing our Select and Curaleaf formulas to the patients of Utah with our new Lehi location," said Joe Bayern, President at Curaleaf. "We anticipate that demand will quickly surpass projected numbers in this market, as cannabis use continues to gain acceptance for a variety of health and wellness needs."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis businesses have been deemed an essential service in most states, including Utah. Curaleaf remains committed to serving patients and customers with the products they rely on while implementing heightened safety and hygienic measures in all its facilities.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 24 states with 90 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 people across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

