Curaleaf Opens Lakeland's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Curaleaf's Lakeland dispensary offers premium quality medical marijuana products, private consultation areas and educational resources on cannabinoid therapies. Curaleaf's medical marijuana products were the first processed in Florida to earn Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level II certification, confirming that Curaleaf's medical marijuana processing expertise delivers superior quality, safe and reliable products.

"Our Curaleaf dispensary team is proud to be the first medical marijuana dispensary to serve patients in Lakeland, underscoring our commitment to making this life-changing treatment available and accessible to all, so that suffering patients can find the relief they need," said Lindsay Jones, President of Curaleaf Florida. "We want the communities we serve to know that as Curaleaf expands its footprint across Florida and its product line, our company remains focused on safety, exceptional quality, accessibility and superior customer service."

In Lakeland, the Curaleaf dispensary is located at 3145 US Highway North. The dispensary is open Monday through Friday, 10am to 7pm; Saturday, 10am to 5pm; and Sunday, Noon to 5pm. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical cannabis products. All dispensary visitors must show a State of Florida medical marijuana card. Discounts are in effect for senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance. Additional Curaleaf dispensaries are located in Jacksonville, Palm Bay, Lake Worth, St. Petersburg, Palm Harbor, Orlando, Fort Myers, Southern Miami-Dade County and the Dadeland area in Miami.

About Curaleaf



Curaleaf is a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf is located in 10 states and owns and operates 26 dispensaries, 10 cultivation sites and 9 processing sites with a focus on highly populated, limited license states, including Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York. Curaleaf leverages its extensive research and development capabilities to distribute cannabis products in multiple formats with the highest standard for safety, effectiveness, consistent quality and customer care. Curaleaf is committed to being the industry's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. Curaleaf's Florida operations were the first in the cannabis industry to receive the Safe Quality Food certification under the Global Food Safety Initiative, setting a new standard of excellence. More information regarding Curaleaf can be found at www.curaleaf.com.

