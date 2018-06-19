Curaleaf Opens Palm Harbor's First Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Current Curaleaf patients will have the option to place their medical marijuana order online for pick-up at the Palm Harbor dispensary's secure drive-thru. Curaleaf will verify that all patients are listed in the state's Medical Marijuana Use Registry and have active orders in the system. All new patients are required to first visit with Curaleaf associates at the dispensary's private consultation rooms and are encouraged to take advantage of educational resources and events in the dispensary's community meeting room.

"We, at Curaleaf, are proud to bring to the Palm Harbor community its first state-of-the-art medical marijuana dispensary, underscoring our commitment to making this life-changing treatment available and accessible to all, so that suffering patients can find the relief they need," said Lindsay Jones, President of Curaleaf Florida. "We want the communities we serve to know that as Curaleaf expands its footprint across Florida and its product line, our company remains focused on safety, exceptional quality, accessibility and superior customer service. As such, we are piloting the drive-thru concept in Palm Harbor to provide our patients, several of which have physical disabilities, with another option for access and convenience."

In Palm Harbor, the Curaleaf dispensary is located at 35388 US Highway 19 North. The dispensary is open Monday through Friday, 10am to 7pm; Saturday, 10am to 5pm; and Sunday, Noon to 5pm. The State of Florida's Office of Medical Marijuana Use Registry requires an order from a qualified Florida ordering physician and a State of Florida medical marijuana card to obtain medical marijuana products. All dispensary visitors must show a State of Florida medical marijuana card. Discounts are in effect for senior citizens, military veterans, pediatric patients and recipients of government financial assistance. Additional Curaleaf dispensaries are located in St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Lake Worth, Southern Miami-Dade County and the Dadeland area in Miami.

About Curaleaf

Led by a team of physicians, pharmacists, medical experts and industry visionaries, Curaleaf develops safe, effective, and innovative cannabis-based therapeutic products. Curaleaf combines the industry's most medically precise and technologically advanced production techniques with decades of horticultural experience, to ensure consistently exceptional quality that patients and health care professionals can trust. Based on a foundation of compassion, professionalism and respect, Curaleaf strives to empower physicians and patients by providing product expertise and guidance to help them make the right choices. Curaleaf is committed to being Florida's leading resource in education and advancement through research and advocacy. Currently, Curaleaf manages multiple dispensaries across five states. More information regarding Curaleaf can be found at www.curaleaf.com.

