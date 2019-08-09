Curaleaf Receives Approval for Change of Ownership and Control in Massachusetts

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, has been granted approval for its change of ownership and control by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission ("Commission").

Curaleaf thanks the Commission and the Commission staff for working collaboratively towards this result. Curaleaf has been proudly serving the Massachusetts medical community and looks forward to working with the Commission to secure approval of its adult-use licenses.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 48 dispensaries, 13 cultivation sites and 12 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information provided in this press release include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, expectations and intentions for obtaining approval for adult-use licenses in Massachusetts which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the effect on our sales, operations and financial performance. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are set forth in our public filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

