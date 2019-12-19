Curaleaf Receives Approvals to Close Acquisition of Acres in Nevada

Includes award-winning flagship dispensary in Las Vegas

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it has received all regulatory approvals to close the acquisition of the retail assets of Acres Cannabis ("Acres"). The acquisition consists of one dispensary location in the heart of Las Vegas, adjacent to the Strip, and another in Ely, Nevada. Both parties have agreed to close the transaction on January 1, 2020.

The flagship dispensary is an award-winning 19,000 sq. ft. space boasting a museum and open view processing kitchen where customers can view the creation of edibles and extracts. The cannabis experiential store is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and hosts America's first marijuana farmers market every weekend. The second dispensary in Ely, Nevada is expected to be completed in Q2 2020.

"The closing of the Acres acquisition will be another milestone in our strategy to expand Curaleaf's presence across the United States, providing greater access to high quality, reliable cannabis products for medical patients and adult-use customers," said Joseph Lusardi, CEO of Curaleaf. "This acquisition solidifies our vertically integrated operations in Nevada, complementing our existing assets, and providing a platform to grow our retail and wholesale businesses in the state."

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 51 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 13 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

