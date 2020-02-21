Curaleaf Receives Clinical Registrant Designation by the Pennsylvania Department of Health

National Cannabis Leader will be Part of State's First-in-the-Nation Research Program and Help Shape the Future of Medical Cannabis Treatment

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, has been approved as a Clinical Registrant in Pennsylvania by the Commonwealth's Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana. Under this designation, the Company will be permitted to open a cultivation and processing facility and up to six dispensaries, under the Commonwealth's medical marijuana research program.

As a Clinical Registrant, Curaleaf will support research initiatives into the potential medical benefits of cannabis by providing medical cannabis, expertise and distribution to patients participating in studies.

In announcing the awards of the clinical registrant licenses, Dr. Rachel Levine of the Pennsylvania Department of Health remarked; "Pennsylvania remains on the forefront for clinical research on medical marijuana. This research is essential to providing physicians with more evidence-based research to make clinical decisions for their patients. It is the cornerstone of our program and the key to our clinically based, patient-focused program for those suffering with cancer, PTSD and other serious medical conditions."

Joe Lusardi, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf, said, "We thank the Pennsylvania Department of Health for approving Curaleaf to participate in this vital research program. The Pennsylvania State Legislature mandated research as a component of its medical cannabis program, setting it apart from the rest of the nation. Curaleaf has always been focused on high-quality cannabis products, as well as superior patient care and education. We look forward to contributing to medical research that will ultimately benefit not only the residents of the Commonwealth, but the entire country."

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 14 states with 53 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, 24 processing sites and employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

