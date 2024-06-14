Curaleaf Reports on Voting Results from the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, was held today via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2024 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on EDGAR (https://www.sec.gov/edgar).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person or represented by proxy at the meeting was 1,741,506,378 votes (with each subordinate voting share entitling the holder thereof to one vote, and each multiple voting share entitling the holder thereof to 15 votes). The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:



Percentage of Votes Name of Director For Withheld Boris Jordan 98.515 1.485 Joseph Lusardi 98.931 1.069 Dr. Jaswinder Grover 99.906 0.094 Karl Johansson 99.587 0.413 Peter Derby 99.253 0.747 Mitchell Kahn 98.736 1.264 Shasheen Shah 99.848 0.152 Michelle Bodner 98.873 1.127

In addition, the number of directors of the Company was also set by the shareholders of Curaleaf at 10 directors, and the resolution with respect to the reappointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as the Company's auditor put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the meeting under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on www.sec.gov/edgar.

