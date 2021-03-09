Curaleaf Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q4 and FY2020 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Q4 2020 Q3 2020 % qoq

Change Q4 2019 % yoy

Change FY 2020 FY 2019 % yoy

Change Managed Revenue(1) $233,339 $193,220 21% $81,667 186% $652,983 $250,642 161% Total Revenue $230,253 $182,408 26% $75,457 205% $626,637 $221,018 184% Gross profit before impact of biological assets $110,595 $91,775 21% $39,762 178% $315,489 $118,632 166% Gross profit on cannabis sales(1) $109,625 $89,669 22% $21,986 399% $275,071 $71,471 285% Gross margin on cannabis sales(1) 48% 50%

38%

47% 41%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $53,784 $42,295 27% $13,824 289% $144,080 $25,903 456% Net income (loss) attributable to Curaleaf Holdings Inc. ($35,274) ($9,343)

($26,561)

($61,735) ($67,244)

Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted ($0.05) ($0.01)

(0.06)

(0.11) (0.15)







(1) See "Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures" below for more information regarding Curaleaf's use of Non-IFRS financial measures and other reconciliations. (2) Fourth Quarter Pro Forma for the period included the revenue from Alternative Therapies Group, Inc. ("ATG") as if the acquisition had occurred on October 1, 2020, the revenue of then pending acquisitions of Maryland Compassionate Care and Wellness, LLC (Grassroots related subsidiary) as if it occurred on October 1, 2020 and excluded revenue of the pending asset sales of HMS Health, LLC, HMS Processing, LLC and Town Center Wellness, LLC as if the sales had occurred on October 1, 2020. Fiscal Year 2020 Pro Forma includes the revenue from Cura Partners, Inc. ("Select"), Arrow Companies ("Arrow"), Remedy Compassion Center, Inc. ("Remedy"), GR Companies, Inc. ("Grassroots"), Virginia's Kitchen, LLC ("Blue Kudu"), Curaleaf NJ, Inc. ("CLNJ"), Prime Organic Therapy, Inc. ("MEOT") and ATG as if the acquisitions had occurred on January 1, 2020 and excluded revenue of the pending asset sales of HMS Health, LLC, HMS Processing, LLC and Town Center Wellness, LLC as if the sales had occurred on January 1, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Record managed revenue of $233.3 million , which grew 186% year-over-year and 21% sequentially

, which grew 186% year-over-year and 21% sequentially Record total revenue of $230.3 million , which grew 205% year-over-year and 26% sequentially

, which grew 205% year-over-year and 26% sequentially Record adjusted EBITDA of $53.8 million , which grew 289% year-over-year and 27% sequentially

, which grew 289% year-over-year and 27% sequentially Completed acquisition of Alternative Therapies Group ("ATG")

Completed divestiture of Curaleaf Maryland's assets for a total consideration of $4.0 million

R&D activities drove the launch of 32 new formulated products across form factors during the quarter

Full Year Highlights

Record managed revenue of $653.0 million , which grew 161% year-over-year

, which grew 161% year-over-year Record total revenue of $626.6 million , which grew 184% year-over-year

, which grew 184% year-over-year Record adjusted EBITDA of $144.1 million , which grew more than four times 2019 levels

, which grew more than four times 2019 levels Successfully completed eight acquisitions, including Select, Grassroots, Curaleaf NJ, Arrow, MEOT, Remedy, Blue Kudu and ATG

Significantly expanded retail and wholesale operations through both acquisitions and organic growth, growing retail operations from 51 to 96, cultivation sites from 14 to 23, and processing sites from 15 to 30, along with expanding operations from 14 states to 23 states

R&D activities drove the launch of 84 new formulated products across form factors during the year

Post Fourth Quarter Highlights

Curaleaf to enter European cannabis market with proposed acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited, Europe's largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company, making Curaleaf the undisputed global cannabis market leader based on revenue. The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2021.

largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company, making Curaleaf the undisputed global cannabis market leader based on revenue. The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2021. See the additional Curaleaf press release issued today regarding the acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Group at: https://ir.curaleaf.com/press-releases

Raised net proceeds of $240.6 million in a public offering of 18,975,000 subordinate voting shares and net proceeds of $49.2 million from a tack-on to the Company's existing secured credit facility

in a public offering of 18,975,000 subordinate voting shares and net proceeds of from a tack-on to the Company's existing secured credit facility Opened 5 new stores since December 31, 2020 in Florida , Pennsylvania and Maine , bringing total retail locations to 101

Joe Bayern, Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf stated, "Curaleaf's record fourth quarter results reflected the benefit of our acquisition of Grassroots, which expanded our presence into 6 new states, including high-growth markets such as Illinois and Pennsylvania as well as the continued ramp up of Select, which is now in 17 states. In 2021, we expect to see the positive benefits of the transformative legalization of adult-use cannabis in Arizona and New Jersey. As we have stated, we believe New Jersey will accelerate the potential of future adult-use in key states such as New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Each of these markets present an enormous growth opportunity for us, as Curaleaf is the only MSO with a leading presence in every one of these states."

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf commented, "In parallel with the announcement of our record financial results, earlier today Curaleaf issued a separate press release announcing its entrance into the European cannabis market with acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited, Europe's largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company. This milestone transaction will give Curaleaf a leading presence in key European medical cannabis markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, among others. The proposed transaction will provide Curaleaf with access to the European market of 748 million people, representing another transformational growth driver for Curaleaf for years to come."

Mike Carlotti, Chief Financial Officer of Curaleaf, added, "Curaleaf, once again, delivered record quarterly and annual results highlighted by record Managed Revenue, Pro Forma Revenue, and a 27% sequential improvement in Adjusted EBITDA. With our successful integration of Alternative Therapies Group in October 2020, starting next quarter, we will no longer report Managed Revenue thus simplifying our financial reporting. Our recent capital raises further strengthen the Company's balance sheet providing it with ample capital to pursue planned organic growth initiatives, potential investments in states that may go adult-use sooner than later and for strategic acquisition opportunities. We believe that 2021 will be yet another record year for Curaleaf as we continue to expand our cultivation in key markets, open additional stores, expand our product and brand platforms, invest in future growth opportunities as well as see the benefit from Arizona's recently approved adult use market and potentially New Jersey's in late 2021."

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Managed Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a record $233.3 million, an increase of 185.7% compared to $81.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Managed Revenue for the fourth quarter increased 20.8% sequentially.

Total Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a record $230.3 million, an increase of 205.1% compared to $75.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 26.2% sequentially.

Retail revenue increased by 242.2% to $164.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $48.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in retail revenue was primarily due to organic growth and new store openings in Florida, Massachusetts, Arizona, Illinois and New York, coupled with the impact of Grassroots, Curaleaf NJ, Arrow, and Maine Organic Therapy acquisitions in 2020, as well as acquisitions of two dispensaries in Arizona in the third quarter of 2019 and acquisition of Acres in Nevada in late 2019.

Wholesale revenue increased 578.5% to $64.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Growth in wholesale revenue was due primarily to the addition of Select, Grassroots, Curaleaf NJ, Blue Kudu and ATG as well as an increase in Maryland and New York as a result of increased cultivation and harvest.

Management fee income decreased by 94.5% to $1.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $17.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the management fee income was primarily due to the acquisitions of Curaleaf NJ, the managed not-for-profit in New Jersey in July 2020 and ATG in November 2020.

Gross profit before impact of biological assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $110.6 million, compared to $39.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the continued improvement and increases in the operating capacity and efficiency of the Company's cultivation and processing facilities.

Gross profit on cannabis sales was $109.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in a 48% margin, compared to $22.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the continued improvement and increases in the operating capacity and efficiency of the Company's cultivation and processing facilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $53.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net loss, attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $35.3 million, compared to a net loss of $26.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was a result of a $16.3 million increase in depreciation and amortization and a $10.5 million increase in share-based compensation, both of which are non-cash, a $25.8 million increase in income tax expense and a $20.3 million increase in net interest expense. These were partially offset by a $10.2 million increase in other income, which is mainly driven by gains on investments offset by impairment on the Eureka license, a $9.3 million increase in the fair value of biological assets, and a $5.4 million decrease in one-time expenses.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Managed Revenue for the year ended 2020 was a record $653.0 million, an increase of 160.5% compared to $250.6 million in for the year ended 2019.

Total Revenue for the year ended 2020 was a record $626.6 million, an increase of 183.5% compared to $221.0 million for the year ended 2019.

Retail revenue increased by 205.0% to $423.2 million during the year ended 2020, compared to $138.7 million for the year ended 2019. The increase in retail revenue was primarily due to organic growth and new store openings in in Florida, Massachusetts, Arizona, Illinois and New York, coupled with the impact of Grassroots, Curaleaf NJ, Arrow, and Maine Organic Therapy acquisitions in 2020, as well as acquisitions of two dispensaries in Arizona in the third quarter of 2019 and acquisition of Acres in Nevada in late 2019.

Wholesale revenue increased 364.2% to $163.0 million during the year ended 2020, compared to $35.1 million for the year ended 2019. Growth in wholesale revenue was due primarily to the addition of Select, Grassroots, Curaleaf NJ, Blue Kudu and ATG as well as an increase in Maryland and New York as a result of increased cultivation and harvest.

Management fee income decreased by 14.3% to $40.4 million during the year ended 2020, compared to $47.2 million for the year ended 2019. The decrease in the management fee income was primarily due to the acquisitions of Curaleaf NJ, the managed not-for-profit in New Jersey in July 2020 and ATG in November 2020.

Gross profit before impact of biological assets for the year ended 2020 was $315.5 million, compared to $118.6 million for the year ended 2019. The increase was primarily due to the continued improvement in the operating capacity and efficiency of the Company's cultivation and processing facilities.

Gross profit on cannabis sales was $275.1 million for the year ended 2020, resulting in a 47% margin, compared to $71.5 million for the year ended 2019. The increase was primarily due to the continued improvement in the operating capacity and efficiency of the Company's cultivation and processing facilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $144.1 million for the year ended 2020, compared to $25.9 million for the year ended 2019.

Net loss, attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., for the year ended 2020 was $61.7 million, compared to a net loss of $67.2 million for the year ended 2019. The decrease was a result of a $24.1 million increase in other income, which is mainly driven by gains on investments partially offset by impairment on the Eureka license, and a $52.0 million increase in the fair value of biological assets. These were partially offset by an increase of $51.3 million in depreciation and amortization and a $14.3 million increase in share-based compensation, both of which are non-cash, a $59.3 million increase in income tax expense, a $47.7 million increase in net interest expense, and a $13.3 million increase in one-time expenses.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, and prior to the Company's recent capital raises, it had $73.5 million of cash on hand, $291.5 million of outstanding debt net of unamortized debt discounts and the weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding during the year were 557.2 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Curaleaf will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 4:30 pm ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are +1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (Int'l) Passcode: 5071585. Please dial-in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call and an operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will also be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Curaleaf's website, https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 16, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10152585. The online archive of the webcast will be available on https://ir.curaleaf.com/events for 90 days following the call.

Non-IFRS Financial and Performance Measures

In this press release Curaleaf refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures such as "Pro Forma Revenue", "Managed Revenue", "Gross Profit on Cannabis Sales" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Curaleaf defines "Managed Revenue" as total revenue plus revenue from entities for which the Company has a management contract but does not consolidate the financial results based on IFRS 10 – Consolidated Financial Statements. Curaleaf defines "Pro Forma Revenue" as "Managed Revenue" plus revenue from operations of pending and closed acquisitions as if such acquisitions occurred on January 1, 2020 for the Company's fiscal year and as of October 1, 2020 for the Company's fourth quarter. The Company defines "Gross Profit on Cannabis Sales" as retail and wholesale revenues less cost of goods sold. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by Curaleaf as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization less share-based compensation expense and one-time charges related to business development, acquisition, financing and reorganization costs. Curaleaf considers these measures to be an important indicator of the financial strength and performance of our business. We believe the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with IFRS, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported results as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each of the non-IFRS measures to its closest IFRS measure.

Managed Revenue (Unaudited) ($ thousands)



Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019 Retail revenue $ 164,932

$ 135,344

$ 48,196

$ 423,183

$ 138,738 Wholesale revenue

64,351



44,958



9,485



163,036



35,119 Management fee income

970



2,106



17,776



40,418



47,161 Total Revenue

230,253



182,408



75,457



626,637



221,018 Revenue from managed entities, net of MSA fees

3,086



10,812



6,210



26,346



29,624 Managed revenue $ 233,339

$ 193,220

$ 81,667

$ 652,983

$ 250,642



























































Gross Profit on Cannabis Sales (Unaudited) ($ thousands)



Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019 Retail and wholesale revenues $ 229,283

$ 180,302

$ 57,681

$ 586,219

$ 173,857 Cost of goods sold

119,658



90,633



35,695



311,148



102,386 Gross profit on cannabis sales $ 109,625

$ 89,669

$ 21,986

$ 275,071

$ 71,471



























































Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ thousands)



Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

FY 2020

FY 2019 Net loss $ (35,109)

$ (8,931)

$ (27,152)

$ (61,328)

$ (69,848) Interest expense, net

25,366



17,431



5,095



62,518



14,815 Income tax expense

37,843



18,745



12,026



83,371



24,059 Depreciation and amortization (1)

29,034



26,657



12,699



88,466



37,206 Share-based compensation

16,114



5,430



5,663



30,879



16,607 Other (income) expense

(7,473)



(10,874)



2,763



(20,877)



3,257 Change in fair value of biological assets

(14,867)



(24,008)



(5,533)



(75,024)



(22,981) One time charges

2,876



17,845



8,263



36,075



22,788 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,784

$ 42,295

$ 13,824

$ 144,080

$ 25,903





(1) Depreciation and amortization expense in Q4 2020, Q3 2020, Q4 2019, FY2020 and FY2019 include amounts charged to cost of goods sold on the statement of profits and losses. Prior periods Q4 2019 and FY2019 have been adjusted to reflect the current period calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,900 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ($ thousands)



December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019 Assets









Current assets:









Cash $ 73,542

$ 42,310 Accounts receivable

28,830



18,335 Inventory, net

197,991



63,210 Biological assets

46,210



19,197 Assets held for sale

58,504



— Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,140



6,479 Current portion of notes receivable

2,645



— Total current assets

417,862



149,531 Deferred tax asset

5,528



2,628 Notes receivable

2,000



57,166 Property, plant and equipment, net

242,855



129,812 Right-of-use assets, net

267,168



82,794 Intangible assets, net

797,401



185,635 Goodwill

470,144



69,326 Investments

16,264



51,209 Prepaid acquisition consideration

132,234



— Other assets

35,135



8,825 Total assets $ 2,386,591

$ 736,926











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 47,043

$ 12,742 Accrued expenses

57,475



18,016 Income tax payable

79,649



15,114 Current portion of lease liability

15,710



11,835 Current portion of notes payable

6,500



17,000 Liabilities held for sale

7,181



— Other current liabilities

6,568



31,549 Total current liabilities

220,126



106,256 Deferred tax liability

226,465



22,642 Notes payable

285,001



87,953 Lease Liabilities

270,495



81,319 Non-controlling interest redemption liability

2,694



2,694 Contingent consideration liability

1,898



32,616 Other long term liability

3,698



— Total liabilities

1,010,377



333,480











Shareholders' equity:









Share capital

1,754,412



693,699 Treasury shares

(5,208)



(5,208) Reserves

(177,744)



(146,819) Accumulated deficit

(194,645)



(132,910) Total Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity

1,376,815



408,762 Redeemable non-controlling interest

(2,694)



(2,694) Non-controlling interest

2,093



(2,622) Total shareholders' equity

1,376,214



403,446 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,386,591

$ 736,926

Consolidated Statements of Profits and Losses (Unaudited) ($ thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December, 31

December, 31

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:





















Retail and wholesale revenues $ 229,283

$ 57,681

$ 586,219

$ 173,857 Management fee income

970



17,776



40,418



47,161 Total revenues

230,253



75,457



626,637



221,018 Cost of goods sold

119,658



35,695



311,148



102,386 Gross profit before impact of biological assets

110,595



39,762



315,489



118,632 Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

(57,265)



(33,920)



(149,586)



(74,757) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

72,132



39,453



224,610



97,738 Gross profit

125,462



45,295



390,513



141,613 Operating expenses:





















Selling, general and administrative

68,289



36,227



227,274



121,022 Share-based compensation

16,114



5,663



30,879



16,607 Depreciation and amortization

20,432



10,673



68,676



31,701 Total operating expenses

104,835



52,563



326,829



169,330 Income (Loss) from operations

20,627



(7,268)



63,684



(27,717) Other income (expense):





















Interest income

24



2,450



6,484



9,938 Interest expense

(13,695)



(5,397)



(47,903)



(18,396) Interest expense related to lease liabilities

(11,695)



(2,148)



(21,099)



(6,357) Gain on investment

26,954



—



37,560



— Other income (expense)

(19,481)



(2,763)



(16,683)



(3,257) Total other income (expense), net

(17,893)



(7,858)



(41,641)



(18,072) Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes

2,734



(15,126)



22,043



(45,789) Income tax benefit (expense)

(37,843)



(12,026)



(83,371)



(24,059) Net loss

(35,109)



(27,152)



(61,328)



(69,848) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

165



(591)



407



(2,604) Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. $ (35,274)

$ (26,561)

$ (61,735)

$ (67,244) Loss per share attributable to Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. – basic and diluted $ (0.05)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.15) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted

660,398,593



468,445,941



557,192,899



462,911,053

