Curaleaf to Open First Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary on Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Provincetown Retail Store to Open Doors on January 29, 2020

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA /OTCQX: CURLF), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced it will open Cape Cod's first adult-use retail dispensary on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at noon.

The retail store is located at 170 Commercial Street in the heart of Provincetown and will be open seven days a week. Normal hours of operation are 10am – 6 pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am – 5pm on Sunday during the winter and early spring.

Curaleaf will expand its hours to 9am – 9pm during the upcoming summer season.

A grand opening celebration is being planned for February 6, 2020 at 11 am.

The store is within walking distance from all public parking lots in Provincetown and has dedicated bicycle racks located outside.

"We are very excited to bring the first adult-use cannabis dispensary to Cape Cod. Provincetown is a vibrant community where we plan to hire over 30 people and become engaged with the cultural activities, charities and local initiatives that are important and make the Outer Cape and Provincetown so special," said Patrik Jonsson, President of Curaleaf Massachusetts.

"As one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, we are proud to be based right here in Massachusetts and to be expanding our presence across the Commonwealth," said Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi. "Providing high quality and reliable products to patients and customers in our home state is a key part of Curaleaf's mission."

The company opened its first adult use location in Oxford, Massachusetts in 2019, co-located with its medical dispensary. Curaleaf also plans to open another adult use retail location in Ware, MA this spring, pending regulatory approval. Curaleaf currently employs 65 people at its national headquarters in Wakefield, MA and another 148 employees at its local Massachusetts operations, which also includes a medical dispensary in Hanover, MA and a processing and cultivation facility in Webster, MA. Over the past year, Curaleaf has grown to become one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States under the leadership of CEO Joseph Lusardi, a Massachusetts native.

About Curaleaf

Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 52 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites and 14 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as in the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

Visit https://ma.curaleaf.com for information on Curaleaf Massachusetts.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Casey Sherman, Regan Communications

csherman@regancomm.com

Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communication, Curaleaf

tbrady@curaleaf.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", " or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward‐looking statements and information concerning the opening of a Massachusetts dispensary and the status of other Massachusetts operations. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed September 23, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ma.curaleaf.com

