Curaleaf to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results May 30, 2019

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market close on May 30, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 6:00 p.m. EDT to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Curaleaf First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. EDT

Live Call: +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International)

Webcast: https://ir.curaleaf.com/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until June 13, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13691231.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 44 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

Company Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Daniel Foley, VP of Corporate Finance & IR

dfoley@curaleaf.com

Investor Contact:

Teneo

Brian Waldman, SVP

IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:

Teneo

Megan Bishop, SVP

Media@curaleaf.com

