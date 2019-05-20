Curaleaf to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results May 30, 2019
May 20, 2019, 19:00 ET
WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market close on May 30, 2019.
Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 6:00 p.m. EDT to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.
Event: Curaleaf First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. EDT
Live Call: +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International)
Webcast: https://ir.curaleaf.com/ir-calendar
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until June 13, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13691231.
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 44 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 11 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.
Company Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Daniel Foley, VP of Corporate Finance & IR
dfoley@curaleaf.com
Investor Contact:
Teneo
Brian Waldman, SVP
IR@curaleaf.com
Media Contact:
Teneo
Megan Bishop, SVP
Media@curaleaf.com
