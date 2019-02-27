Curaleaf to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results March 20, 2019
Mar 13, 2019, 17:59 ET
WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 after the market close on March 20, 2019.
Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 4:30 p.m. EST to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.
|
Event:
|
Curaleaf Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
|
Time:
|
4:30 p.m. EST
|
Live Call:
|
+1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International)
|
Webcast:
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until April 3, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13688116.
About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 42 dispensaries, 12 cultivation sites and 10 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection, and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.
Company Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Christine Rigby, SVP, Investor Relations
crigby@curaleaf.com
Investor Contact:
Teneo
Brian Waldman, SVP
IR@curaleaf.com
Media Contact:
Teneo
Megan Bishop, SVP
Media@curaleaf.com
SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Share this article