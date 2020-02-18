Curaleaf to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial and Operational Results

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 after market close on March 24, 2020.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. EDT consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Curaleaf Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT Live Call: +1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (Int'l) Passcode: 0185877 Webcast: https://ir.curaleaf.com/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until April 1, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 (Canada) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10139509.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 14 states with 53 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, 24 processing sites and employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

Company Contact:

Dan Foley

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:

Tracy Brady

Vice President, Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

