Curaleaf to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results August 29, 2019

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after market close on August 29, 2019.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. EST consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Curaleaf Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019 Time: 5:00 p.m. EST Live Call: +1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International) Webcast: https://ir.curaleaf.com/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until September 12, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13693392.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It is a high-growth cannabis company with a national brand known for quality, trust and reliability. The company is positioned in highly populated, limited license states, and currently operates in 12 states with 48 dispensaries, 13 cultivation sites and 12 processing sites. Curaleaf has the executive expertise and research and development capabilities to provide leading service, selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets, as well as the CBD category through its Curaleaf Hemp brand.

